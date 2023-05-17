Full ‘Self-Driving’ Tesla Sees Pedestrian and Fails to Yield or Slow Down

A few weeks after Tesla released an updated version of its controversial “Full Self-Driving Beta” users are pushing it to its limits or simply trialing its capabilities.

According to Tesla, the new version 11.4 comes updated with agile algorithms able to respond to the car’s environment and determine the car’s behavior, including stopping or slowing down when confronted by pedestrians.

However, a video has been circulating on Twitter showing the Tesla FSD system choosing not to stop or slow down even after seeing a pedestrian crossing on the road while driving past.

Intriguingly, the tweet containing the video, which has so far been viewed 3.3 million times, was posted by a high-profile pro-Tesla account – the Whole Mars Catalog. Accompanying the video is a text message that said:

“One of the most bullish/exciting things I’ve seen on Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 11.4.1. It detected the pedestrian, but rather than slamming on the brakes it just proceeded through like a human would knowing there was enough time to do so.”

According to the person who published the video, the filming was done in San Francisco, saying that anyone who did not agree with this sort of driving is possibly not familiar with city life.

However, many people in cities may disagree with him as cars need to stop for pedestrians at a crosswalk.

Tesla’s Different Approach To Self-Driving Car System

Many semi-automated driving systems, like General Motors’ Super Cruise or Ford’s BlueCruise, are limited to a controlled operational area, typically restricted-access divided-lane highways.

However, Tesla has opted for a different approach, which is allowing users to use its FSD beta software on surface streets.

This has triggered concerns among some drivers who are uncomfortable with road-testing of unfinished software around other road users who are mostly unaware.

For that reason, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in February ordered Tesla to recall almost 363,000 vehicles with the software installed.

The agencies identified four main complaints stating that Tesla’s “FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

Although the version 11.4 update was released to enhance the system, especially on how the cars responded to the surrounding environment, the FSD Beta has been yielding negative results with Teslas still breaking traffic rules.

According to section 7 of California’s Driver’s Handbook, which contains traffic laws and other rules relevant to road use, pedestrians must always be prioritized and “have the right-of-way in marked or unmarked crosswalks. If there is a limit line before the crosswalk, stop at the limit line and allow pedestrians to cross the street.”

Based on past reports, this is not the first time, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) has its software programmed to break traffic laws.

The FSD System Will Either Make or Break Tesla

Tesla has defended the safety of its FSD beta software, arguing that it has been tested extensively and that it is safer than human driving. However, the NHTSA’s recall order suggests that the agency is not convinced.

The future of Tesla’s FSD beta software is uncertain. The software may be improved to the point where it is deemed safe for public use. However, it is also possible that the software will be discontinued or that it will be limited to use in controlled environments.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla himself has admitted several times before that the FSD system is important to the company, however, it may either “make or break” it as it is the thing that determines if Tesla would be “worth a lot of money or worth basically zero.”

The FSD Beta has been blamed for several road crashes and is under investigation by the federal government. Tesla offers the FSD Beta as an option for $15,000 in addition to the company recognizing some of the deferred revenue it has been gathering as payments of the software when new “complete” features are rolled out.

Although Tesla maintains a confident public image, the company has been more cautious when interacting with regulators. In 2020, Tesla informed the California Department of Motor Vehicles to not anticipate FSD to substantially improve and that the system would not surpass the SAE level 2, a stage that necessitates a watchful human driver who is responsible for the car’s actions.

Many like Ed Niedermeyer, an author, strongly believe “‘Full Self-Driving’ is not and never will be, actually self-driving.”

