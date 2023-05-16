AI-Powered Humanoid General-Purpose Robots Are on the Way – Here is the Latest Model

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid general-purpose robots, having long played an important role in the science-fiction genre, are getting ever closer to becoming a reality.

A humanoid general-purpose robot is essentially a robot designed, hypothetically, to be able to do any physical task that a human can do.

That could include household chores, working in a kitchen or clothes shop, or even working in a factory.

And Canadian tech start-up Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporate just unveiled its latest model.

Phoenix, as the new model is named, is a bipedal robot that stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs in at around 155 pounds (just over 70kg), not dissimilar to the average human.

According to a YouTube video by Sanctuary on the model, Phoenix can lift weights of up to 55 pounds (around 25kg) with its human-like hands and sports “full-body mobility”, “industry-leading dexterity” and human-like intelligence.

The Robot’s Mind is the Big Challenge

“To be general-purpose, a robot needs to be able to do nearly any work task, the way you’d expect a person to, in the environment where the work is,” remarked Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporate co-founder and CEO Geordie Rose

“While it is easy to get fixated on the physical aspects of a robot, our view is that the robot is just a tool for the real star of the show, which in our case is our proprietary AI control system, the robot’s Carbon-based mind,” Rose added.

Building a capable general-purpose humanoid robot is thus as much if not more of a challenge in AI tech development as it is in physical engineering.

Luckily for Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporate, they have plenty of financial backing to take the challenge on.

Sanctuary raised $60 million in a Series A financing round in early 2022 before going on to raise a further $30 million from the Canadian government.

Early investors will likely be pleased to see Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporate’s progress.

Those fearful that AI-powered robots will eventually replace all low-skilled labor jobs will be less enthused.

Related Articles