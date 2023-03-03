Tech News

Ford is Back Into Self Driving with Launch of Latitude AI Only Months After Shuttering Argo AI

Ford Launches Latitude AI

Luxury and commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ford Motor Company, has launched a new automated driving system, Latitude AI. The new subsidiary will focus on developing a hands-free, eyes-off-the-road automated driving system for millions of vehicles.

In a March 02 press release, Ford Motor Company confirmed launching a new automated driving system dubbed Latitude AI. The new subsidiary appeared a few months after it shuttered its former self-driving technology unit Argo AI.

The new subsidiary is reimaging the customer experience by automating driving during times that can be tedious, stressful, and unpleasant, such as bumper-to-bumper traffic or on long stretches of highway. While commenting about the new development, Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer at Ford, remarked:

“The deep experience and talent in our Latitude team will help us accelerate the development of all-new automated driving technology – with the goal of not only making travel safer, less stressful, and more enjoyable but ultimately, over time, giving our customers some of their days back.”

Ford’s Latitude AI Overview

Ford began laying out infrastructure for its Latitude system last year. At the time, Ford hired about 550 employees formerly of Argo AI across machine learning and robotics, cloud platforms, mapping, sensors and compute systems, test operations, systems, and safety engineering.

The Latitude team will leverage much of their experience in automated driving, including software development tools and infrastructure, in the pivot to work on advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). Commenting on the new development Sammy Omari, the CEO of Latitude, explained:

“The expertise of the Latitude team will further complement and enhance Ford’s in-house global ADAS team in developing future driver-assist technologies, ultimately delivering on the many benefits of automation.”

Ford Motors Company joins a growing list of carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, that continue ramping up their investments towards integrating more software and autonomous tech in vehicles despite some skepticism about the technology.

