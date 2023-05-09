Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Open Free Full-Self-Driving Trial to All Teslas in North America

As Tesla continues to perfect its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature, CEO Elon Musk, has revealed a plan to offer free trials for all cars in North America and later in the rest of the world as they establish their performance on local roads and gain approval from countries.

“Once FSD is super smooth (not just safe), we will roll out a free month trial for all cars in North America. Then extend to rest of world after we ensure it works well on local roads and regulators approve it in that country,” Musk tweeted.

FSD is a cutting-edge autopilot software that allows Tesla cars to travel on their own. However, unlike the name states, FSD is not human-free. Instead, it requires lesser human intervention than normal cars though a driver still needs to be alert and ready to take over the vehicle’s control at any time.

With the latest version of the beta software, which is powered by neural networks, several tasks such as steering, accelerating, and braking are automated which enables it to auto-park, respond to summons, and more recently, control the vehicle in traffic and stop sign situations.

FSD has only so far been allowed in North America where since November, it has been available as an add-on for $15,000 to any Tesla owner who requests for it.

While Tesla has never released the percentage of Tesla buyers who order the feature, experts deduced that it is between 15-20% based on data previously released by Tesla.

As such, despite Musk’s failure to explain the reason behind the decision to run a free trial on the continent, the low take rate would probably be a contributing factor.

Technically, FSD is still in the beta stage and thus requires tons of data in order to train it and make it better and safer. Therefore, by making FSD available to every Tesla in North America, even if it’s only for a month, Tesla can gather another sizable amount of driving data for training.

In addition, the automaker can generate buzz about the software and its capabilities potentially boosting the sales of the feature. It’s the Tesla equivalent of giving out a free sample of ice cream to entice you to buy a scoop.

“We test as much as possible in simulation and with QA drivers, but reality is vastly more complex,” tweeted Musk as the company provided employees with FSD beta 11.4 for testing.

Due to stricter regulations outside of North America, Tesla has had fewer options for providing drivers with access to FSD. Even then, FSD is still prohibited from using public roadways.

The sole Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) available to drivers is Autopilot, which is a scaled-back version of Tesla’s regular ADAS and includes functions like automated steering within a lane, automatic braking, and automatic navigation to the interstate on- and off-ramps.

Fortunately for Tesla, over the past month, the European Commission has taken certain steps to expedite the regulation of ADAS. According to Techcrunch, the Commission intends to submit the new regulation in its entirety by September 2024 along with the option of an earlier deadline and system pre-deployment testing.

Musk Introduces End-to-end AI to FSD

Aside from free trials, Musk has made yet another change to Tesla’s FSD master plan. He announced that the v12 is set aside for when FSD attains “end-to-end AI”.

The current version of FSD Beta already extensively uses Artificial intelligence-enabled neural networks although they are only used to help the vehicle perceive its surroundings. However, for decision-making and driving input such as steering, accelerator, and brakes, Tesla relies on routine programming.

Arguably, v11.4 should be v12.0, as there are so many major improvements. v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, from images in to steering, brakes & acceleration out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

Previously, Musk had claimed that the company wouldn’t require AI for decision-making, but he now seems to have changed his mind. “Arguably, v11.4 should be v12.0, as there are so many major improvements. v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, from images into steering, brakes & acceleration out,” he tweeted when talking about the v11.4 update.

