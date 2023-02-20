Magic Eden & Solidarity Arts Set To Launch NFTs To Aid Victims Of Turkey Earthquake

Magic Eden, the digital marketplace for Solana non-fungible tokens, has announced plans to launch a new NFT collection in partnership with Solidarity Arts to help people affected by the recent tragic earthquake in Turkey.

Magic Eden Set To Launch NFTs To Aid Quake Victims

In a February 20 blog post, Solidarity Art, a non-profit collection of web3 artists, confirmed plans to launch a new non-fungible token collection in partnership with Solana NFT market platform Magic Eden.

We are glad to announce our partnership with @MagicEden Our collection will be launched through their launchpad and they will send the raised amount to the official donation wallets managed by @Paribu_Net Details of the launch structure will be shared in the following days. pic.twitter.com/DHCGQhYFfX — Solidarity Art (@SOLidarityArt) February 19, 2023

According to details shared, Solidarity Art will launch the new NFT collection on the Magic Eden NFT launchpad. All proceeds from NFT sales will go towards supporting people affected by the recent Turkey earthquake.

Earlier this month, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern part of Turkey. Sadly, the recent most devastating earthquake has since claimed more than 45,000 lives and left more than a million people homeless.

Other Non-profit NFTs For Quake Victims

Last week, STRMNFT, an all-in-one marketplace for users to explore, mint, and trade their digital art as NFTs with support for videos and images, launched a similar NFT initiative to help Turkey earthquake victims.

Through a campaign titled “Pray for Turkey,” the STRMNF marketplace launched a non-fungible token collection featuring a limited set of 10,000 NFTs. The new NFT collection was royalty-free, priced at just 800 STRM.

The STRMNFT marketplace will take all proceeds from the NFT sales towards helping the inhabitants of Turkey who have lost resources following the recent earthquake. It’s worth noting that the country suffered double-digit inflation even before the earthquake.

More notable organizations from the crypto space continue standing in solidarity with Turkey earthquake victims, including the popular crypto exchange Binance and Avalanche chain, which have already donated $5 million and $1 million, respectively.

Last year, the crypto community did the same to Ukraine. At the time, many crypto projects launched NFT collections to support people impacted by the Russian invasion. Remarkably, the crypto community raised more than $100 million in crypto and NFTs.

