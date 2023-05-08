Google is Using AI to Develop Personalized Hearing Aids

The artificial intelligence revolution is spreading like wildfire across all sectors of the global economy, and Google has been at the forefront of emerging technology.

In collaboration with Cochlear, the manufacturer of cochlear implants, Macquarie University, Australian Hearing Hub members (NAL), the Shepherd Centre, and NextSense, Google has since the beginning of the year been working on integrating AI to improve existing technologies and develop solutions for people with hearing loss to communicate more effectively.

Hearing aid devices work by amplifying sound or converting sound into electrical signals that can be sent directly to the brain to improve the quality of life for people experiencing hearing loss.

While it is important to encourage people to protect their hearing, we cannot ignore the fact that the world is dealing with a hearing loss crisis.

The World Health Organization predicts that the number of people with hearing loss will increase from 1.5 billion (430 million with disabling hearing loss) to 2.5 billion (700 million with disabling hearing loss) by 2050.

This collaboration with Google hopes to bring together expertise and resources from across the worlds of academia, hearing research, healthcare, and government to hasten breakthroughs in hearing technologies in the next few years.

Moving Away from One-Size-Fits-All to Complete Customization

Despite the uniqueness of every person’s hearing loss, at the moment the industry the main approach has been one-size-fits-all for hearing aids.

However, industry leaders and people dealing with hearing loss have been voicing their voices for a more customizable approach. Google with the help of AI and machine learning believes it can change this to ensure every person’s hearing loss situation is addressed individually.

Sam Sepah, lead accessibility research product manager at Google says “The idea is to be able to customize the experience for each person, and for the environment they are currently in.”

Many people using cochlear implants or hearing aids often struggle in noisy environments, because hearing aids not only amply the sounds people want to hear, they also augment background noises.

That means it is extremely difficult to pick out a single voice amidst the noise in a busy café or focus on one speaker during a group meeting. Folks with hearing loss find it difficult to concentrate and understand conversations when they can only pick up a few of the words spoken.

Moreover, background noises become unbearable in certain environments such as a plane or car cabin.

Google aims to utilize artificial intelligence to enhance the identification, classification, and separation of different sound sources. Essentially, this would allow for improved noise reduction in hearing aids and implants, enabling users to hear speech and other desired sounds more clearly.

One of the most crucial aspects of this endeavor is appropriately fitting and personalizing hearing aids and implants.

There is significant variability in the performance of individuals with similar hearing loss levels when using the same technology, says Jan Janssen, CTO of Cochlear.

By better understanding the reasons for varying ear-to-brain pathways among individuals, there is potential for more effective customization, ensuring people receive the best possible outcomes from hearing aid technologies.

Developing International Living Guidelines

Efforts are underway to develop global guidelines for determining who should be tested and recommended for cochlear implant procedures.

Currently, there is no universal procedure or test result that prompts a referral for this type of treatment, in light of research indicating that only three out of every 100 individuals in the US who could benefit from cochlear implants actually get access to one.

Due to unreliable advice, those with severe hearing loss may not always seek assistance and occasionally receive poor guidance when they do.

“Many patients who could benefit from cochlear implants, which would be covered by their insurance, lack access to this technology,” Brian Kaplan, head of the otolaryngology department and director of the Cochlear Implant Program at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center said.

Concerns about the cost and the miscommunication that one must be completely deaf are common barriers. Kaplan mentions that, on average, there is a 12-year gap between when someone is considered a suitable candidate and actually receiving a cochlear implant.

A significant number of people grapple with worsening hearing. While hearing aids can amplify sound, cochlear implants also enhance speech clarity.

The societal implications of hearing loss and its associations with dementia, social isolation, and depression are becoming more prevalent and clearer.

A study that followed 639 adults for nearly 12 years discovered that mild hearing loss doubled the risk of dementia, moderate loss tripled the risk, and those with severe hearing loss were five times more susceptible to developing dementia.

The expectation is that the forthcoming guidelines will lead to an increase in referrals and expedite the process for those who could benefit from receiving cochlear implants.

Hearing Technology is Improving Fast

Misconceptions about cochlear implants tend to scare people due to implied surgery procedures. However, Kaplan emphasizes that there is nothing like brain surgery since it is an outpatient procedure that normally takes roughly an hour and can be done using local anesthetic with very little pain.

An incision of two inches is made behind the ear to insert the cochlear implant. With a remarkable success rate (only 0.2 percent of patients experience implant rejection), most individuals observe enhancements in their hearing and speech comprehension within three months post-surgery.

However, as with any surgical procedure, there are inherent risks. Cochlear implants may not be effective for everyone, the level of hearing improvement is not uniform, and complications could lead to additional surgical interventions.

If you suspect that you or someone you know might benefit from a cochlear implant, the initial step is to consult with an audiologist for an evaluation.

Cochlear guides obtaining referrals, and can assist in locating a specialist in hearing implantation.

Rapid advancements in hearing technology have led to more compact and efficient hearing aids, superior cochlear implants, and increased accessibility options for devices such as smartphones and earbuds.

AiDoge – Meme Generation With AI

AiDoge possesses the qualities to outshine its AI-based crypto rivals with the team behind the innovative platform building a meme generator that utilizes AI-powered image creation techniques, combining the two highly sought-after aspects of the crypto sector – AI and meme coins.

As investors grow increasingly smart regarding their financial ventures, AiDoge’s distinctive approach, which enables users to produce memes by simply entering a command, emerges as an enticing proposition.

Currently, in the fourth phase of its presale, AiDoge.com has raised $3.291 million. Interested investors must hurry to buy AI tokens at $0.000028 before the presale moves to the next stage where the token’s value will increase to $0.0000284.

Related Articles: