Google Prevented 1.43 Million Policy-Breaking Apps From Beings Listed on Google Play

Google prevented 1.43 million policy-breaking apps from being published on its Play Store in 2022.

In a recent blog post, Google said it has ramped up investments in machine learning systems and app review processes to protect its users from fake and malicious apps.

To prevent fraudulent developers, Google has implemented measures such as identity verification, platform protections, and ad policy updates.

The tech giant said it has banned 173,000 bad accounts and prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions.

“We’ve raised the bar for new developers to join the Play ecosystem with phone, email, and other identity verification methods, which contributed to a reduction in accounts used to publish violative apps,” the company wrote.

The company revealed it has prevented about 500,000 submitted apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive permissions over the past three years.

Google also said it has partnered with software development kit (SDK) providers to limit sensitive data access and sharing.

Back in March, for instance, Google announced that it has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo from its Play Store after finding malware in off-Play versions of the app.

Google Releases More Tools to Help App Developers

Google detailed that it has provided developers with more tools, knowledge, and support necessary to allow them to create secure and trustworthy apps that prioritize user data security and privacy.

In 2022, the tech giant launched the App Security Improvements program, which was aimed to help developers fix approximately 500,000 security weaknesses affecting around 300,000 apps.

Google Play Store has also launched a data safety section to enhance transparency in data collection and sharing practices, becoming the first commercial app store to display a badge for any app that has completed an independent security review through the App Defense Alliance’s Mobile App Security Assessment.

Notably, Google has added even more powerful security and privacy features for users of its Pixel phones.

“The new security and privacy settings have been launched to all Pixel devices running Android 13, improving the security and privacy posture for millions of users’ around the world every month.”

Malware Surfaces on Google Play Store Despite Security Measures

Despite stringent security measures by Google, malware and malicious apps continue to surface on its Play Store.

Just recently, it was revealed that Android subscription malware called “Fleckpe,” which disguises itself as an authentic application, has already been downloaded by more than 620,000 users.

In a recent report, security firm Kaspersky said it has discovered 11 Fleckpe trojan apps impersonating image editors, photo libraries, premium wallpapers, and more on Google Play.

The company said Fleckpe is the latest addition to the notorious malware family that illegitimately charges users by enrolling them in premium services.

“All of the apps had been removed from the marketplace by the time our report was published, but the malicious actors might have deployed other, as yet undiscovered, apps, so the real number of installations could be higher.”

Read More: