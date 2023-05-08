Neighborhood Social Network App Nextdoor Is Launching An AI Assistant

Nextdoor social network is launching a new Assistant feature that is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT to aid users in the composition of their posts. This serves as the company’s way to deep its toe into generative AI seeing as the feature is optional to users.

A More Positive Community Through AI

The Nextdoor app is designed to connect users within a neighborhood to other users, businesses, and public services to share information, and tips and buy and sell goods and services.

The new feature is created with the goal to assist users in creating content that will increase positive engagement within the community by providing a recommendation of the same post that is kinder and uses more agreeable language.

Users can choose to use these alternatives and review them to fit their communication needs. Additionally, this feature will stop comments that contain extreme bias and unjustifiable aggression, allowing the user to express his ideas more peacefully and avoid being a source of negativity.

According to Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, her company saw an opportunity to use its skills to train an artificial intelligence model to make social network postings more appealing and engaging after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November of last year.

Friar said:

We’re now giving you an assistant that says ‘Hey neighbor, would you like to rephrase or reword this post to have more neighbors comment and react to it.’ It’s able to help you create posts and ultimately engage your neighborhood.

Up until now, Nextdoor has been using the “Kindness Reminder” tool to alert users to the platform’s community norms and provide them with the chance to reconsider a possibly detrimental post.

However, the new Assistant feature, which uses the ChatGPT API, will take it a step further and aid users in rewriting the posts so they come across as friendlier. The feature will enable users to communicate with the other party so that there is no opportunity for humiliation, prejudice, or an unfair minimizing of the importance of a different point of view.

Additionally, Nextdoor claims that by examining the subject and context of chats, the new generative AI capabilities enable the platform to present more tailored and relevant material to users. As a result, Nextdoor can offer more precise recommendations for neighborhood news, events, and activities and better match content to users.

Nextdoor Prioritizes Safety

With this introduction, Friar said Nextdoor is placing a higher priority on safety, and users have the option to opt out of the new feature. Users do not have to necessarily adhere to the Assistant’s recommendations, they are free to continue posting as they choose as long as they do so in accordance with the community rules of the platform.

While the testing of the feature already began, Nextdoor only worked with 25% of its users but is scaling up to a larger population. However, the firm doesn’t have any immediate plans to make the services accessible to all of its customers until it is sure of the feature’s safety.

According to a statement from the firm:

Assistant will first be tested in neighborhoods across the U.S. Once we are confident in our ability to determine the quality and impact of generative AI for our global neighbors, we’ll be in a strong position to roll this out globally.

Friar also stated that Nextdoor experts are working to make sure that user contact with artificial intelligence does not have any unintended consequences, and if any arise, the company will claim responsibility.

“We’ll continue to move at the right pace to make sure we’re doing it the right way. With any new technology, there’s always concern about what could happen, but at the same time, we want to make AI available to the masses. I feel like everyone has a right to understand how this technology can make their life more efficient,” she added.

In addition to building a team of professionals with the right profile, led by Qi He, who joined the firm last year after more than eight years at LinkedIn, in order to continue testing generative artificial intelligence models in line with its goal for safe AI.

