Major Leak Shows Google’s Plans to Revamp Search With AI

Google is bringing major changes to the way its search engine presents results, incorporating conversations with artificial intelligence and more short-form video and social media posts.

The company is moving towards a more visual, snackable, and personal experience with a specific focus on young people around the world, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal documents and people familiar with the matter.

In the past, Google has relied heavily on presenting a list of website results, but these changes take the search engine in a new direction. The adjustments reflect changes in how people access information on the internet, in particular, due to the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

The search engine giant is expected to showcase previews of its new features that allow users to converse with artificial intelligence programs during its annual IO developer conference.

Google to Bring Changes to Reflect Rise of AI and Short-Form Videos

For years, the look of search results pages has barely changed, powering an advertising business that generated more than $162 billion in revenue in 2022.

However, that is set to change, courtesy of the increasing popularity of AI chatbots and short-form video apps.

According to Google, when users are prompted by a search result, they are more likely to ask follow-up questions or swipe through visuals such as TikTok videos for answers.

The search engine giant also aims to provide an improved service to handle queries that don’t have a straightforward answer using conversational AI features, which are expected to be more prominent on the search platform going forward.

“As search evolves, delivering high-quality information and supporting a healthy, open web will remain core to our approach,” a Google spokeswoman told the WSJ.

Google has been the biggest player in the search engine industry for years, handling over 90% of all searches on mobiles and computers. In 2020, the Justice Department even sued Google for its dominance in the search market.

Since then, some Google competitors, including Microsoft’s Bing, have raced to incorporate conversational AI features in their search engine technology in a bid to outpace the search engine giant.

Challenges of Adding AI and User-Generated Content to Search Results

It is worth noting that incorporating more AI and user-generated content into search results comes with numerous challenges.

Social media platforms, such as TikTok, can be vectors for spreading false and misleading information because of the public’s tendency to trust other people.

To tackle this issue, Google aims to include a refinement in its definition of “trusted” content, especially when there isn’t a single right answer.

The company will also provide attribution and literacy tools to enable confidence in making use of user-generated content to protect the public from inadvertently spreading misinformation.

Furthermore, it will be essential to ensure prompts generated using conversational AI chatbots include proper citations.

However, platforms like ChatGPT have a tendency to confidently fabricate information and even sources.

A recent study by Stanford University revealed that just 51.5% were cited correctly, and more than a quarter of citations didn’t support the content displayed.

