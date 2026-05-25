A May 2026 survey of 1,000 American small business owners, commissioned by Adobe Express and conducted by Talker Research, finds that half of respondents now use AI tools regularly or occasionally, with nearly three-quarters of those users reporting that AI has increased their confidence in handling tasks outside their expertise. The survey, which is self-reported and was funded by a company that sells AI-powered creative software, also found that the average small business owner performs five distinct operational roles daily, logging more than 200 additional hours of work per year as a result. For small operators running lean teams without dedicated marketing, design, or finance staff, the findings offer a data point about where AI is actually being applied versus where owners still feel most overwhelmed.

What the Survey Data Shows About AI Use Across Small Business Operations

The survey found that the five roles most commonly held by small business owners are:

Customer service representative (54%)

Marketer (44%)

Bookkeeper (43%)

Social media manager (41%)

Creative director (35%)

These figures reflect self-reported role identification, not time-tracked labor data, and the survey does not segment results by industry, business size, or revenue – a methodological gap that limits how precisely the findings can be applied to any specific operating context.

On AI adoption specifically, 50% of respondents said they use AI tools regularly or occasionally. Among those users, 56% said they most commonly turn to AI for research tasks, and 46% said they use it for design and visual content creation. When asked where AI delivers the most value, 33% ranked research first, and 30% ranked design and visual content creation first, suggesting that research and creative production are the two domains where AI has achieved the clearest foothold among this sample.

The survey also captured data on outsourcing barriers: 69% of respondents said they would prefer to outsource creative work in some form, but 41% cited cost as the primary barrier, 37% said they want to remain close to the process, and 33% expressed concerns about maintaining quality. Only 20% of respondents said they felt fully prepared to handle creative and brand marketing demands when they launched their businesses. The survey did not ask whether AI tools had measurably reduced actual labor hours or improved business outcomes – only whether respondents felt more confident using them.

On the question of AI and business formation, 38% of respondents who said they were at least remotely familiar with AI reported that its availability played some role in their decision to start a business, and 40% pointed specifically to AI’s ability to help in areas where they lacked confidence. These figures describe perceived motivation rather than verified causal relationships between AI availability and new business formation rates.

Why AI Is Enabling Small Business Owners to Manage More Operational Load Than Before

The conditions that make AI adoption practical for lean operators have shifted materially since 2019, when machine learning was primarily embedded in enterprise-tier software. The post-2022 proliferation of generative AI tools – accessible via browser, priced at consumer tiers, and integrated into platforms small businesses already use – lowered the technical and financial barrier for a solo operator to produce marketing copy, generate design assets, or draft financial summaries without specialized training.

A 2023 survey by Constant Contact of 486 U.S. small businesses found that 91% of those using AI said it made their business more successful, with an average self-reported time savings of one hour per day and 28% reporting annual cost savings exceeding $5,000. Those figures are also self-reported and vendor-adjacent – Constant Contact sells marketing software – but they come from a separate research effort and broadly corroborate the directional finding that AI is reducing friction in marketing and communication workflows specifically.

The pattern mirrors what Anthropic’s Claude for Small Business rollout targeted when it embedded AI directly into tools like Intuit QuickBooks, HubSpot, and Canva – the premise being that small operators are more likely to adopt AI when it appears inside software they already use rather than as a standalone product requiring a new workflow. The Adobe Express-commissioned survey reinforces that framing, though it does so from a position of commercial interest that readers should weigh accordingly.

Mastercard‘s development of AI tools designed to function as a virtual C-suite for small businesses reflects the same directional bet: that owners managing multiple operational domains simultaneously represent the most acute unmet demand in the SMB software market, and that AI configured around role substitution – rather than pure automation – is the more commercially viable framing.

The Opportunity and the Access Barriers for Smaller Operators

The genuine opportunity the survey data points toward is specific: AI tools appear to be most useful for small business owners in the gap between “can’t afford to outsource” and “don’t have time to do it well.” The 69% of respondents who said they’d prefer to outsource creative work but cited cost as the primary barrier represent a real demand that AI-assisted design and content tools are positioned to address, at least partially. For a solo operator producing social media content, email campaigns, or branded materials, the delta between AI-assisted output and professionally outsourced output may be acceptable – particularly when the alternative is producing nothing or producing it badly under time pressure.

The barriers, however, are less visible but worth examining. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce‘s 2024 “AI for Small Business” report found that 66% of small businesses not yet using AI cited lack of knowledge as a barrier, and 44% expressed concern about data privacy and security. Those figures suggest that the 50% AI adoption rate in the Adobe Express-commissioned survey – drawn from a sample that may skew toward more digitally engaged owners – does not reflect the median small business operator’s current relationship with these tools.

There is also a task-specificity issue that the survey does not fully resolve. Finance and accounting topped the list of tasks owners most want to hand off (25%), followed by social media (18%), sales and customer experience (14%), and operations and administration (11%). But the survey’s AI usage data clusters around research and creative production – not bookkeeping, payroll, or financial forecasting, which are the domains where a meaningful error carries direct legal and financial consequences. A 2024 Intuit QuickBooks survey of 4,583 small businesses found that financial forecasting and invoice automation were among the top generative AI use cases among adopters – but that survey’s sample also reported only 32% current generative AI adoption, suggesting the Adobe Express figure of 50% may reflect a more optimistic or self-selected respondent pool.

One in four respondents in the Adobe Express-commissioned survey said they carry out tasks they don’t feel qualified for without seeking outside help – a figure that coexists uneasily with the confidence-boosting effects attributed to AI. Confidence and competence are not the same variable, and the survey measured only the former.

“Small business owners have always had to do it all – but for the first time, they don’t have to do it alone. We’re seeing that AI isn’t replacing founders, entrepreneurs and small businesses’ voice or vision; it’s removing the friction that gets in the way of it.” – Parimal Deshpande, Global Head of Product Marketing, Adobe Express

The statement describes Adobe Express‘s design intent and commercial positioning; it does not quantify friction reduction, verify productivity outcomes, or account for the portion of small business owners who remain outside the AI adoption curve entirely.

What Operators Can Do Now With This Survey’s Findings

For small business owners evaluating these tools now, several concrete steps apply:

Audit your own role distribution before benchmarking against the survey – The five roles identified (customer service, marketing, bookkeeping, social media, creative direction) skew toward consumer-facing and service businesses. Operators in manufacturing, trade, or professional services may have a materially different task profile that the survey does not address.

– The five roles identified (customer service, marketing, bookkeeping, social media, creative direction) skew toward consumer-facing and service businesses. Operators in manufacturing, trade, or professional services may have a materially different task profile that the survey does not address. Separate confidence gains from outcome gains – The survey’s most-cited AI benefit is increased confidence (reported by 75% of AI users), not measurable time savings or revenue impact. Before allocating budget to AI tools based on this data, identify whether your bottleneck is confidence, capacity, or capability – they require different interventions.

– The survey’s most-cited AI benefit is increased confidence (reported by 75% of AI users), not measurable time savings or revenue impact. Before allocating budget to AI tools based on this data, identify whether your bottleneck is confidence, capacity, or capability – they require different interventions. Match AI tools to your highest-volume, lowest-stakes tasks first – Survey respondents most commonly use AI for research and visual content creation, not for bookkeeping or compliance tasks. Finance and accounting – the domain owners most want to hand off – carries error consequences that AI-generated output currently requires human review to catch. Start with marketing assets and research summaries, not payroll or tax preparation.

– Survey respondents most commonly use AI for research and visual content creation, not for bookkeeping or compliance tasks. Finance and accounting – the domain owners most want to hand off – carries error consequences that AI-generated output currently requires human review to catch. Start with marketing assets and research summaries, not payroll or tax preparation. Verify that the tools you evaluate integrate with software you already use – AI adoption friction drops significantly when tools appear inside existing workflows. Standalone AI products require behavioral change; embedded AI (inside design platforms, email tools, or accounting software) does not. The survey does not specify which AI tools respondents are using, so the adoption rate of 50% cannot be mapped to any specific platform without additional research.

– AI adoption friction drops significantly when tools appear inside existing workflows. Standalone AI products require behavioral change; embedded AI (inside design platforms, email tools, or accounting software) does not. The survey does not specify which AI tools respondents are using, so the adoption rate of 50% cannot be mapped to any specific platform without additional research. Account for data privacy exposure before inputting business or customer data into AI tools – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce‘s 2024 report flagged data privacy as a concern for 44% of non-adopters. Review each tool’s data retention and usage policy before using it to process customer information, financial records, or proprietary business content.

Whether the confidence and time-recovery gains that the Adobe Express-commissioned, Talker Research-conducted survey characterizes – drawn from 1,000 self-selected respondents and published by a company with a direct commercial interest in AI-tool adoption – will materialize at comparable rates for operators in non-creative industries, with lower digital fluency, or without the baseline software infrastructure that AI tools currently require to function effectively, remains the question this May 2026 survey raises without fully answering.