New research drawing on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Management and Organizational Practices Survey finds that employee ownership alone produces only modest productivity gains, and that once disciplined management processes are controlled for, the ownership effect shrinks further. The study, analyzed by Bill Fotsch, founder of Economic Engagement, identifies the structural gap as a management problem: companies adopting broad-based ownership structures without the participatory practices to match them are leaving most of the potential value on the table.

What the research examined and how

The new study uses the U.S. Census Bureau’s Management and Organizational Practices Survey, a large-scale dataset that captures both ownership structures and the management processes associated with employee participation across American firms. The survey design allows researchers to measure ownership and management practices independently – and then test each variable’s contribution to productivity outcomes after controlling for the other.

The research builds on nearly four decades of prior work. The 1987 Harvard Business Review article How Ownership Is Working was the first large-scale attempt to assess ESOP performance, and its central finding was cautious: companies with employee stock ownership plans often showed improved performance, but not consistently. That inconsistency pointed to a moderating variable, and the new Census-based work provides the data infrastructure to identify it more precisely.

What the research found is missing in ownership structures

The primary finding is that management processes – not ownership stakes – account for the larger share of productivity lift. When researchers control for participatory management practices such as open communication, shared decision-making, and systems that engage employees in daily operational outcomes, the independent effect of ownership on productivity becomes small. The implication is that ESOP adoption without complementary management infrastructure does not reliably move the performance needle.

The 1987 HBR study foreshadowed this conclusion. Its inconsistent results across ESOP companies tracked directly with whether ownership had been paired with what researchers called participatory management – structures that treated employees as operational partners rather than passive shareholders. The new Census-based research sharpens that finding with a larger and more rigorous dataset, confirming that the management layer is not supplementary to ownership; it is the primary mechanism through which ownership translates into behavior change.

A 2013 meta-analysis of 102 studies covering 56,984 firms found a small but statistically significant positive relationship between broad-based employee ownership and firm performance, with an average correlation of 0.04, and better outcomes as participation levels increase. That pattern is consistent with the new study’s core finding: ownership contributes, but participation amplifies the effect significantly.

Shares don’t create partners. Systems do. – Bill Fotsch, founder, Economic Engagement

Where employee ownership fits in the broader succession landscape

The research arrives as millions of business owners approach retirement without clear succession plans. A 2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report found that 49% of small business owners over 50 plan to exit within the next decade, representing nearly 2.9 million boomer owners expected to retire by 2035. Employee ownership is among the transition structures available to those owners, and the new research suggests that the management infrastructure question is as important as the financing and legal structure question for owners evaluating that path.

The wealth consequences of getting the structure right are substantial. A 2017 study by the National Center for Employee Ownership and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation found that ESOP participants aged 28 to 34 had 92% higher median household net wealth, 33% higher median wage income, and 53% longer median job tenure than comparable non-owners. A McKinsey analysis of the broader small-business wealth transfer gap identifies employee ownership as one of the few succession mechanisms capable of keeping wealth circulating within existing worker communities rather than concentrating it through external sales.

Resilience data reinforces the case for getting the structure right. A 2020 Employee Ownership Foundation study found that ESOP companies were three to four times more likely to retain staff during the COVID-19 crisis, with only 26.9% cutting pay compared to 57.3% of non-ESOP peers. A separate longitudinal study found privately held ESOPs were half as likely to go bankrupt or close compared to non-ESOP companies over a 10-year period.

What the findings mean for owners considering employee ownership

For owners at the evaluation stage, the research reframes the core feasibility question. The financial and legal mechanics of an ESOP – valuation, financing, trustee structure, ERISA compliance – represent one layer of complexity. The new data suggests that management design is a parallel requirement, not a secondary consideration. Owners who adopt an ESOP without building the participatory systems the research identifies are likely to see the modest ownership effect rather than the significantly larger combined effect.

For owners who have already adopted broad-based structures and are not seeing expected performance gains, the Census-based findings point to a diagnostic: the gap is more likely in management practices than in the ownership structure itself. Owners evaluating the full range of employee benefit and retention tools will find that ESOPs function more like a platform requiring active management investment than a standalone performance driver.

Indicators to watch as employee ownership research and policy evolve