Missouri lawmakers are moving a tax-filing proposal that, while fairly targeted, could land squarely with small businesses. The measure, Senate Bill 994, would link the state’s income tax deadline to the federal filing date so any change at the federal level automatically carries over in Missouri.

As a result, businesses would be able to report income through owners’ personal returns, along with family farms and companies that rely on state tax credits. Instead of tracking two separate calendars, filers would follow one timeline when federal deadlines move.

The bill also introduces a safeguard for taxpayers who qualify for a credit but can’t fully use it because funding runs out. Under the proposal, those filers would avoid penalties and interest on any remaining balance as long as they pay what’s owed or set up a payment plan, within 60 days after receiving notice that the credit was denied.

What Missouri senators said the state tax deadline bill is meant to fix

In a Missouri Senate news release, Sen. Mike Bernskoetter said SB 994 “helps smooth out the filing of tax returns.” The same release explains that the Department of Revenue would have to notify taxpayers when a credit is no longer available, then allow a 60-day window to resolve the balance before penalties kick in. It also frames the deadline change as a way to reduce confusion when federal filing dates shift.

For smaller operations, these kinds of adjustments could matter more than sweeping tax changes. Many don’t have dedicated tax staff, so mismatched deadlines or unexpected penalties can create outsized headaches. While the Senate release doesn’t spell this out directly, the structure of the bill points to fewer administrative snags and clearer expectations for filers navigating credits and payment rules.

The farm-business change could be more direct

Another piece of the legislation targets how Missouri defines eligibility for a beginning farmer income tax deduction. In the current language, a “farm owner” is defined as “[an individual].” The bill would swap that wording for “a taxpayer,” and elsewhere expands “taxpayer” to include entities like trusts, corporations, partnerships, S corporation shareholders, and LLC members.

Bernskoetter’s office said the revision addresses cases where family farms missed out on the deduction because they were set up “as a corporate business rather than as an individual.” By widening the definition, more farm operations could qualify when transferring or selling farmland.

Taken together, the proposal strings together a few practical fixes, such as synchronized deadlines, a grace period tied to denied credits, and more inclusive language for certain farm-related deductions. For smaller businesses and farms with more complex structures, the payoff is likely to be simpler compliance rather than a major tax break.

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