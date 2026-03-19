Washington’s bill concerning pregnancy-related accommodations has officially crossed the finish line and is now law. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed it on Monday (March 16), placing it into statute as Chapter 76, Laws of 2026. The changes don’t kick in immediately, though, as they’re set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

The law also operates alongside changes enacted in 2025, which are scheduled to take effect in 2027. With SB 6014, lawmakers are set to adjust that future framework, keeping worker protections in place and adding new privacy safeguards for complaint records handled by the Department of Labor & Industries.

What the Washington pregnancy accommodations law does

The new law focuses on when employers can ask for medical documentation. It draws clearer lines around certification requests, allowing employers to seek written confirmation from a treating health care professional in some cases, but not for several common accommodations.

The exceptions include more frequent restroom breaks, changes to food or drink policies, access to seating, time and space to express milk, and restrictions on lifting more than 17 pounds. For these, employers cannot require documentation.

The law also introduces a pay requirement tied to expressing milk at work. Time spent on breaks for that purpose, and the time it takes to travel to a designated location agreed upon by employer and employee, must be paid at the worker’s regular rate. Employers are barred from forcing workers to use paid leave for that time, and these breaks must come in addition to standard meal and rest periods.

Another section addresses privacy. Certain records held by Labor & Industries will now be shielded from public disclosure if they identify or include personal details about someone involved in a complaint or investigation under the pregnancy accommodations law. There are limited exceptions, including when disclosure is necessary for official duties, legal proceedings, or to provide information back to the person who filed the complaint.

Why lawmakers stepped in before 2027 changes

Lawmakers acted in response to a 2025 law that had already set major changes in motion. That earlier measure moved enforcement authority from the Attorney General’s Office to Labor & Industries starting in 2027. It also would have narrowed the list of accommodations employers must provide without claiming undue hardship.

SB 6014 reverses that narrowing. As a result, the list of accommodations will remain intact when the updated framework takes effect. This will include breaks, seating options, schedule adjustments, job transfers, lifting limits, and accommodations for expressing milk. Under the 2027 framework, any employer with at least one employee falls under the law’s definition.

For employers, the biggest challenge may be a series of practical adjustments. Policies around accommodations, lactation breaks, complaint handling, and recordkeeping may all need updates before the 2027 start date.

There’s also some uncertainty to track. Current guidance says the Attorney General’s Office still handles complaints under existing law, which applies to employers with 15 or more workers. Meanwhile, legislative materials point to Labor & Industries taking over enforcement in 2027. That handoff will be important to monitor as agencies update their guidance.

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