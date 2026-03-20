US lawmakers in the House voted March 17 to pass SB 3971, known as the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act, pushing ahead a bipartisan effort to keep the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs alive through September 30, 2031. The programs are said to play a central role in helping small companies secure early research funding while partnering with federal agencies on new technologies.

The version sent forward bundles in a range of policy updates alongside the longer timeline. It is expected to introduce stronger security reviews for applicants, create a new funding track for high-impact projects, update reporting expectations, and direct agencies to simplify administrative hurdles while improving the path to commercialization.

SBIR STTR small business research bill is more than a deadline fix

The bill ensures the programs won’t expire anytime soon as it changes the current authorization window from 2025 out to 2031, giving agencies and participating companies more certainty. This is set to make it easier to plan multi-year research efforts and coordinate funding pipelines.

The House just voted to restart the SBIR and STTR programs, big sources of seed money for defense R&D work by small companies, more than five months after they lapsed. The Senate-led compromise reauthorization clears, 345-41, and now heads to Trump’s desk. — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) March 17, 2026

But lawmakers also used the reauthorization to tighten oversight. Agencies would gain broader authority to examine potential risks tied to applicants, particularly when it comes to foreign ownership, influence, or connections to entities flagged on federal sanctions or restriction lists. The added scrutiny reflects growing concern about protecting sensitive research tied to national priorities.

A bigger Phase II path for selected firms

Another notable change centers on funding scale. The bill introduces what it calls a strategic breakthrough track, allowing certain agencies to issue Phase II awards worth as much as $30 million over a period of up to four years. To qualify, companies would need to meet specific cost-sharing and performance milestones.

#SBIR and #STTR are back in focus 👀 In our latest Tech Focus Member Spotlight, Sonia Vohnout (OppsSpot) breaks down how non-dilutive funding can help founders scale without giving up equity. A must-listen for innovators & startups. Listen/watch here 👉 https://t.co/ir6QLKcvZQ pic.twitter.com/iUvdL3yS7H — aztechcouncil (@aztechcouncil) March 19, 2026

That funding lane is aimed at technologies with clear national security or mission relevance. It signals a shift toward backing fewer projects at larger dollar amounts when agencies see strong potential for impact.

For small businesses, the hope is to gain some immediate stability. Companies that depend on SBIR and STTR funding can expect those opportunities to remain available for years to come. At the same time, the environment is likely to become more demanding.

Applicants may face deeper vetting, more structured reporting requirements, and in some cases limits on how many proposals they can submit within a given fiscal year.

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