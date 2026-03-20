Meltwater has joined Reddit’s Official Data Partner program, a move that gives the media and social intelligence company approved access to Reddit’s publicly available content through its enterprise data APIs.

Meltwater announced the partnership on February 12, noting that the move formalizes an existing relationship rather than introducing a new Reddit dataset for customers.

Partnership formalizes Meltwater’s role in Reddit data ecosystem

The announcement gives Meltwater a clearer position within Reddit’s commercial data ecosystem. This comes as the social platform continues to channel large-scale business access through structured agreements.

“Joining Reddit’s Official Data Partner program is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship and reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality data. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Reddit to continue providing customers with insight into the authentic public conversations shaping consumer behavior,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater.

Joining the official program is a selective designation recognizing that Meltwater’s access aligns with Reddit’s strict standards for functionality, data quality, and compliance. Under Reddit’s Data API terms, usage is restricted to expressly permitted purposes, with additional commercial rights potentially requiring separate agreements.

Existing customers won’t see a difference

Meltwater said the update will not disrupt its existing services. Customers will continue to receive Reddit data through its platform with no loss of historical insights or change in data quality.

The company also said it processes public Reddit posts and comments from more than 100,000 communities, emphasizing the scale of discussion available to brands, agencies, and researchers using social listening tools.

Reddit adds to its growing roster of data partners

For Reddit, the agreement adds another approved commercial partner to its Official Data Partner program as it continues to grow both its user base and its data-driven business model. Reddit’s scale makes it an attractive data source, as the platform reported 121.4 million daily active unique users in Q4 2025, up 19% year over year.

Key details remain undisclosed

The announcement does leave several questions unanswered. Neither Reddit nor Meltwater disclosed financial terms, and neither company outlined any new product features or expanded data capabilities tied to the agreement. Because the deal formalizes and rewards meeting the standards of an existing relationship, the practical impact on Meltwater customers appears unchanged.