Microsoft Launches Public Preview of its Canva-Like AI-Powered Tool Designer

Microsoft is launching yet another solution powered by artificial intelligence. This time it is the turn of Designer, an application that lets users create images from text prompts by leveraging the power of the firm’s advanced AI models.

Designer is now available in public preview mode for everyone to test its capabilities for free. The tool was launched in October 2022 but you had to join a waitlist back then to be able to try it out.

Microsoft (MSFT) is aiming to compete with Canva, the popular online graphic creation engine that is now being used by over 100 million people and whose business was valued at over $25 billion recently.

Microsoft Designer Will Strengthen the Office 365 Ecosystem

With Canva, people can create and edit images, videos, PowerPoint presentations, and PDFs, meaning that the platform often competes with some of Microsoft’s flagship productivity tools.

With Designer, the Redmond-based tech company may be aiming to incorporate a tool that matches what Canva has to offer to further strengthen its Office 365 ecosystem of apps.

The main difference between the two platforms is that Canva is still a human-centered app, although they incorporated an AI tool recently. Meanwhile, Microsoft Designer is fully relying on the power of AI to help users create images from scratch and perform quick edits on them.

“Since October, the AI models have steadily improved, and we’ve worked to weave these powerful capabilities throughout the Designer canvas in even more delightful ways while keeping you in control”, the company commented in a blog post shared yesterday.

The generative AI technology that powers Designer can do multiple things. It can generate images based on the user’s text prompts, it can suggest copy for the image based on what the person is trying to communicate, and it can perform several edits to the colors, styles, and elements used.

In addition, Designer can refit the image to different sizes and formats depending on what the user is aiming for. For example, you could first create a post for Instagram and then instruct the AI to resize everything so it can be used as a background image for your desktop.

Microsoft is also launching a new tool called Designer in Edge that lets users of the company’s recently revamped AI-powered web browser create images on the go without leaving the website they are visiting.

This free version of Microsoft Designer will be available to the general public and will continue to exist even after the alpha version is out. However, some features and tools will only be accessible to premium Officer 365 users.

Microsoft’s AI Push is a Threat to Multiple Companies

Microsoft’s ambitious goals to take over the reins of companies like Alphabet (GOOG) in the internet search industry and Canva on the creators’ economy have yielded positive results thus far.

Back in March, the company headed by Satya Nadella said that its AI-powered Bing search engine was boasting over 100 million daily active users following the release of this revamped version of the product.

Even though that is still relatively nothing compared to the more than 1 billion users that rely on Google Search to look for answers, products, and websites on the internet, it is a big milestone for what once was a relatively ignored player in the space.

Google is not falling asleep at the wheel when it comes to noticing the potential threat that AI-powered search engines suppose for their highly successful business model and they have been struggling to keep up with the pace of the AI race by making available similar tools.

Earlier this month, the internet search giant merged its two AI-focused ventures, DeepMind and Google Brain into a single entity to combine the efforts of the two projects and organize their priorities.

Thus far, Alphabet has not been successful in competing with any of the products made available by companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, or even Anthropic – an AI startup they back.

However, that does not mean that they can be already discarded as its ample resources could surely be put to use to speed things up to shorten the distance with its toughest rivals in this up-and-coming industry.

