Spotify Surpasses 500M Users but a Warning Signal Emerges

Spotify is announcing today that it serves over half a billion users nearly 13 years after the service was officially launched. However, the platform’s latest price increases may be hurting its financial performance.

The Stockholm-based music streaming company published today its financial results covering the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. According to the report, the firm’s monthly active users (MAUs) reached 515 million during the period broken down into 210 premium subscribers and 317 ad-supported accounts.

When compared with the first quarter of 2022 and the previous quarter, the structure of Spotify’s user base has been progressively shifting, with premium users slowly accounting for a lower percentage of the platform’s total MAUs.

Back in Q1 2022, Spotify’s premium subscribers accounted for 43.1% of the total. Meanwhile, during the fourth quarter of that year, the percentage dropped to 41.9% and it has declined to 40.8% as of this quarter.

This means that, in a single year, the percentage of premium users has dropped by 230 basis points. Even though this may not seem meaningful at first glance, it is worth noting that Spotify’s ad-supported revenues only represent a tiny percentage of the total – typically less than 10%.

Hence, if more users either cancel their Spotify (SPOT) subscriptions or do not make the transition to a premium membership, that could result in lower revenues for the platform down the road.

An Increase in Subscription Prices May Push Premium Customers to Go Free

Spotify has been considering a price increase for quite a few months now but has not yet pulled the trigger on that decision. Currently, the majority of the platform’s premium users are located in Europe (39%) and North America (28%).

With inflation rising in both developed and developing corners of the world, households and individuals have been consciously making cuts to their expenditures. The firm also has a sizable percentage of users in lower-income latitudes like Latin America where such action may lead to a wave of cancelations due to budgetary restraints.

Also read: Spotify Statistics 2023 — Date on Artists, Usage & Revenue

Meanwhile, even though total revenues grew by 14% compared to the previous year, the gross margin for the ad-supported segment was negative again and dropped to minus 3%. Spotify also reported net losses of $225 million or $1.16 per share during this last quarter compared to $131 million in profits it turned the previous year.

Higher research and development expenditures were primarily responsible for this loss as they expanded to $435 million compared to $250 million a year ago resulting in a 74% year-on-year increase that the firm’s yearly revenue growth was unable to offset.

Spotify Has Been Introducing New Tools and Making Changes to its App Lately

The platform has been pushing forward several new features and tools lately including the launch of a new user interface that makes the app look more like a social network amid the introduction of Instagram-like Stories.

In addition, Spotify launched a new tool called AI DJ. This new feature uses artificial intelligence to hand-pick a selection of songs for users based on their preferences and listening history.

All of these new tools and enhancements may be partially or fully responsible for its higher R&D expenditures.

In January this year, Spotify laid off 600 employees – around 6% of its workforce – to respond to changes in the macroeconomic environment. However, its overall financial performance doesn’t appear to have fallen victim to this global trend thus far.

What investors may look out for moving forward is how this trend of progressively declining premium subscribers as a percentage of the firm’s total MAUs can turn into an issue considering that the revenue contribution and profit margins of ad-supported customers are nothing compared to what premiums bring to the table.

Other Related Articles: