Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing almost all global industries, including human resources. Despite growing concerns about the future impact of tech on life on Earth, people around the world are embracing AI tools in various aspects of their lives.

Yoodli, a speech analysis startup, believes job candidates can simulate difficult interview questions or conversations before the actual interview takes place. The company’s newly launched AI-powered tools can be used to simulate structured dialogues and help people prepare for job interviews with the help of analyzed speech patterns.

Yoodli’s AI-Powered Tools Generate Real-Time Follow-Up Questions

The innovative technology employs generative AI to generate real-time follow-up queries, taking into account the user’s replies during simulated conversations.

Additionally, Yoodli has launched an individual speech mentor that can be utilized during actual discussions, offering instant contextual evaluations and feedback.

As tech workers and experts rejoin the labor force following extensive layoffs due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the introduction of these cutting-edge tools aims to assist individuals in securing their upcoming jobs by helping them excel in their forthcoming interviews, according to Yoodli co-founder Varun Puri in an interview with GeekWire.

Puri, in a live demo conducted last week, presented how the entire process works:

The mock interview simulator allows users to select their preferred practice questions from a range of topics and difficulty levels. Yoodli adjusts the depth of questions based on the user’s answers to the initial prompt. After the initial prompt, Yoodli provides a follow-up question and the mock interview lasts up to a minute, allowing for a total of three questions. Once the interview is complete, Yoodli provides users with analytics on their word usage and delivery. Additionally, it offers suggestions on how to rephrase certain answers.

During the demo, Puri acted nervous and conducted a mock job interview for a position at GeekWire, showcasing Yoodli’s ability to provide feedback.

According to the tool’s analysis, Puri used “um” 10 times as filler and spoke at a faster pace of 180 words per minute, above the recommended 170. Yoodli also rephrased Puri’s answer regarding his experience in journalism.

Overall, Yoodli’s demonstration was impressive, highlighting its potential as a useful tool for those seeking to improve their interview skills. Below is Puri’s initial response followed by the AI-rephrased version of the answer:

Puri’s initial answer: “Yeah, that’s a great question. You know, I was like the head of my school, uh, newspaper. Um, I also wrote blogs for GPT, and now I’m talking really, really quickly because I also, in the past had my own little website and my website went viral and it was picked up by CNN and BBC and 250,000 media outlets. And I’m just so overqualified.”

Yoodli’s rephrased answer: “That’s an excellent question. I served as the head editor of my school’s newspaper and contributed to blogs for GPT. Additionally, I owned a personal website which became viral and was featured in major news outlets including CNN and BBC, gaining momentum through 250,000 other media resources. Overall, I believe that with my extensive background, I am highly qualified for this.”

Yoodli offers a specialized speech coach that exclusively records the user’s voice to provide prompt feedback tailored to the context of the conversation.

With its powerful capabilities, the tool is able to identify factors such as speaking speed, excessive use of filler words, and conversational domination, which the job candidate can use to make necessary adjustments.

“It’s like your buddy who will poke you under the table,” Puri added.

Students Test Yoodli New Innovative Features

Yoodli trialing its latest features with students from the University of Washington Foster School of Business. The purpose of these tests is to help students prepare for job interviews.

Additionally, Yoodli has partnered with Toastmasters, which has a global membership of more than 300,000, to roll out these features to a broader audience.

Yoodli’s platform utilizes natural language processing to offer users a transcript and analysis of their speech. According to the company, this analysis includes insights into the use of filler words, non-inclusive language, pacing, body language, and other actionable items.

While this data is private to the user, it can be shared with friends or coaches who can provide their human insights. Here’s an illustration of Yoodli’s analysis of a speech given by Elon Musk in 2014.

Yoodli is not the only company advancing AI-driven speech coaching software. Seattle’s Read AI recently introduced a comparable platform called “Speaker Coach”, with Philadelphia-based Orai in the mix.

While numerous tools exist for AI-generated transcription and related features, Yoodli stands out as the first one to concentrate exclusively on speech and communication, according to Puri.

The co-founder addressed concerns about the potential for inaccurate feedback or misguided questions from the Yoodli platform, stating that it will keep learning as users interact with it.

He admitted that the AI might not always be completely accurate, but the company has performed extensive prompt engineering to maintain the quality of the software’s output.

Yoodli was established in 2021 within the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) incubator in Seattle by Puri and entrepreneur Esha Joshi.

Puri, an ex-product manager at X Development, which is part of Google parent Alphabet, joined forces with Joshi, a former product manager at Apple. The duo received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022’s GeekWire Awards.

The start-up is backed by a more than $7 million investment from the likes of Madrona Venture Group, Cercano Capital, AI2, and more.

