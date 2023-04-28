Elon Musk Got What He Wanted – Right-WingGPT

Elon Musk has recently expressed intentions to launch a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which he claimed fosters a “liberal bias.”

He maintained that his new AI model, called “TruthGPT,” would be a “maximum truth-seeking AI,” implying that it would reflect only his political views.

However, while Musk has flagged his concerns about political bias in language models, others are leveraging AI to build bridges across political divisions rather than driving specific viewpoints.

David Rozado, a data scientist based in New Zealand, created an AI model called RightWingGPT several months ago on the back of observing ChatGPT’s political bias, according to a report by Wired.

RightWingGPT promotes conservative views, supporting gun ownership while opposing taxes.

Rozado used a language model called Davinci GPT-3, which is similar to ChatGPT but admittedly less powerful, to fine-tune it by adding more text.

He has since announced plans to create additional models, including LeftWingGPT, which will reflect more liberal perspectives, and DepolarizingGPT, which aims to take a “depolarizing” political position.

Rozado, together with the Institute for Cultural Evolution, a centrist think tank, intends to publish all three models online sometime in the summertime, along with the text sources that he used to train the algorithms.

They plan to use books written by thoughtful authors, with text sources for DepolarizingGPT originating from respected conservative authors like Thomas Sowell, Milton Friedman, and William F. Buckley, along with liberal authors like Simone de Beauvoir, Orlando Patterson, Bill McKibben, and other sources that Rozado suggests have been “curated.”

The Problem of Objective Morality in AI

Some conservative organizations are attempting to build comparable conversational bots to rival ChatGPT since political bias in language models has the potential to influence people’s moral viewpoints substantially.

ChatGPT and other conversational bots harness elaborate algorithms to predict what words should follow a string of words.

By training them on vast repositories of data, they can create incredibly coherent output. However, they can also retain subtle biases from the material that these models consume, displaying their limitations towards objective facts.

Most crucially, they are not taught to recognize what is and is not objective truth. Therefore, they can create false information.

Rozado himself acknowledges how tricky this can be, as he probes for ways to teach these models to all understand objective truth.

For instance, Rozado’s RightWingGPT included two answers that reflected a challenge beyond present-day AI models’ limitations, which Michiko Kakutani discussed in The Death of Truth. Both answers confused aspects of objective fact—something people of different viewpoints should be able to recognize.

There remains a need to identify biases in AI language models, however sophisticated the underlying algorithms, he noted.

More Powerful AIs Could Promote Untruths

OpenAI, one of the three most powerful AI development labs, has warned that more capable AI models may have “greater potential to reinforce entire ideologies, worldviews, truths and untruths.”

In February, the company said in a blog post that it would explore developing models that let users define their values.

Rozado hopes to achieve a balance between different perspectives and build more bridges across political divisions. He said he aims to provoke reflection rather than create bots that spread a particular worldview.

“Hopefully we, as a society, can … learn to create AIs focused on building bridges rather than sowing division,” Rozado said.

It is worth noting that Elon Musk, along with some other AI experts and industry executives, have signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

