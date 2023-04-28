Is the US Lagging Behind as EU Proposes Copyright Rules for Generative AI?

As Artificial intelligence continues to make waves globally calls for regulatory oversight are also rising. The EU has proposed copyright rules for generative AI as the US risks falling behind the curve on regulations.

The European Commission has been working on the AI Act for around two years but a sense of urgency now seems to be creeping in – amid the growing popularity – and the multiple concerns associated with generative AI.

The European Parliament has agreed to put the draft to the next stage where member states along with EU lawmakers would draft the final details.

The draft proposes to classify AI tools based on the perceived risk levels ranging from minimal to unacceptable.

Also, companies would need to disclose if they used any copyrighted material to develop their tools.

Macquarie analyst Fred Havemeyer called the proposal “tactful” and said, “the EU has been on the frontier of regulating AI technology.”

Notably, apprehensions over generative AI’s overreach have been rising and Italy became the first Western nation to ban ChatGPT – with some reports saying that Germany was also considering doing so over privacy concerns.

EU Proposes AI Regulations

While the EU is moving ahead on the draft AI regulations efforts are on for regulatory oversight in the US as well – with Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk leading the way.

Last month, Musk was among the signatories to an open letter that called for a pause on generative AI.

The letter that was signed by thousands of tech leaders including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak stated, “we call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.”

Earlier this week Musk also met Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other US lawmakers to discuss AI regulations.

The billionaire tweeted, “That which affects safety of the public has, over time, become regulated to ensure that companies do not cut corners. AI has great power to do good and evil. Better the former.”

Musk previously called Artificial intelligence “dangerous” while labeling existing tools like ChatGPT as “untruthful.”

While Musk was a co-founder of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI he has since fallen out and criticized the company on more than one occasion.

Would the US Also Move Forward with Artificial Intelligence Regulations?

The clamor for regulating AI has been growing though and earlier this week BSA, a tech advocacy backed by tech companies including Microsoft called for regulatory oversight.

BSA is advocating that Congress should mandate four key protections. It is calling upon Congress to come up with requirements on when companies must evaluate the impact of AI and said that these requirements should come into force when AI is used for “consequential decisions” – which also it wants Congress to define.

Coming back to calls for regulating artificial intelligence, the chatter is only going to increase in the future as more reports of misuse of the technology crop up.

Musk is among the pioneers in calling for AI regulations and sooner than later lawmakers might heed growing calls for regulatory oversight of the emerging technology.

