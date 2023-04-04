Framework Laptops Impress – Every Part Can Be Repaired, Replaced or Upgraded in Sustainability Win

In an age of assembly-line laptops locked against customization and repair, a renegade, modular laptop company has finally arisen, bringing an intriguing creation to market that defies the throw-away culture convention.

Framework, the company behind the potentially game-changing device, has created a customizable and upgradable machine that could break into the market given its unique advantages.

Standing in sharp contrast to the ever-popular MacBook, this modular miracle has kindled the curiosity of tech aficionados far and wide.

What makes Framework Laptops stand out among the sea of modern devices? The answer lies in their investment in a modular, easily upgradable and customizable approach–a long-standing demand from laptop users for years.

The Dawn of Framework

Launched in 2021, Framework captured the attention of the tech community with its daring promise to allow users to customize, repair, and upgrade their devices to an unprecedented degree.

Skeptics initially doubted the company’s ability to deliver on its promises without significant drawbacks, but recent reviews have shown that Framework has indeed been successful in its endeavor.

Has there ever been an example where modularity was successful? I have seen countless cellphone iterations fail and we currently have the Framework laptop which seems dead on arrival. So many crosswinds and anti-synergistic business practices to overcome. — mack rogers (@mackmack) July 30, 2022

The modular laptop is available exclusively through the Framework website, with the base configuration priced at $999. This pre-assembled model comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD with Windows 10 Home.

Framework also offers a DIY Edition starting at $749 for those who are willing to assemble their laptop and provide their own memory, storage, and operating system.

The performance configuration, priced at $1,399, boasts double the memory and storage (16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD), a Core i7-1165G7 CPU, and a copy of Windows 10 Home.

The top-tier professional configuration starts at $1,999 and comes with a more powerful Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 plus vPro for enterprise work, and a copy of Windows 10 Pro.

Despite the ongoing chip shortage, Framework has managed to release its modular laptops in batches, each with its own shipping date listed at the time of order. As of publication, all configurations are shipping approximately one to two months after the order is placed.

Laying out the Framework for the Right to Repair

One of the driving factors behind Framework’s success is the growing “right to repair” movement. This movement advocates for the ability of end users, including both businesses and consumers, to repair technical, electronic, or automotive devices without hindrance. Four key aspects of this concept include:

Designing devices in a way that makes repairs easy to perform; Allowing end users and independent repair providers access to original spare parts and necessary tools (both software and physical tools) at fair market conditions; Ensuring that software programming does not obstruct repairs; Requiring manufacturers to clearly communicate a device’s repairability.

Initially championed by automotive consumer protection agencies and the automotive after-sales service industry, the right-to-repair movement gained momentum as consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, and computerized farming equipment became universal.

Climate change activists have also backed the movement, as it reduces e-waste and promotes a more sustainable economy.

The next #newdaynewsticker really is something I care very much about: ️ Repairability and the Right to Repair. These stickers are from Fixfest, an international conference held in Berlin in September 2019, the weekend of the big global climate strike with millions of protesters pic.twitter.com/5zISnA8HAR — @[email protected] (@Repairfox) September 20, 2022

Can you recall a time when tech companies provided manuals with their products, complete with schematics that allowed users to repair their devices themselves or through third-party services?

Unfortunately, those days have passed. Consumers now have limited access to repair resources for their electronic devices, as companies like Apple restrict access to schematics, instructions, parts, and tools.

The result is that consumers are often left with no choice but to pay exorbitant fees to manufacturers for repairs or to buy new devices altogether.

It's barely an option. Do you even know why apple "repair" is so expensive? They don't so much "repair" stuff, but rather throw them away and replace them entirely, which is extremely wasteful and unnecessarily costly. — Andrés Polombiano (@KlefthXI) January 31, 2020

This shift in policy has put immense pressure on the cellphone and computer repair industry. Many modern tech companies have essentially monopolized the repair process, allowing only a select few authorized service providers to repair their devices.

This has not only limited consumer options but has also threatened the livelihoods of independent repair businesses.

The Framework modular laptop stands against this trend, as it champions the right to repair by offering consumers the freedom to easily upgrade, repair, and customize their devices.

The modular laptop’s design empowers users to take control of their device’s destiny, fostering a sustainable, repair-friendly approach to technology.

Whether or not the laptop makes it into the mainstream, the buzz surrounding the Framework modular laptop has reignited a sense of excitement and passion among tech enthusiasts. The growing community of modders who are using Framework’s components to build entirely new creations is a testament to the potential of this modular laptop.

