US vs. China Chip War Escalates – Micron Products Subject to Chinese Cybersecurity Review

China’s cybersecurity authorities have recently revealed a review of products supplied in the Chinese market by Micron, a US-based chip maker company. However, the reason behind this review is to ensure the security of the supply chain for essential information infrastructure, as well as to protect against cybersecurity risks.

China to examine US chipmaker Micron's products for cybersecurity risks https://t.co/geKbEjXAQf pic.twitter.com/M32SjsUYrI — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2023

As we all know, the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, China and the United States, is already tense, with the trade tussle continuing owing to various issues.

However, China is now reviewing products made by a US company called Micron, which could worsen things between the two countries.

Latin America is uniquely positioned in the trade war between the US & China. Location, enough food, resources, etc & it is completely up to LatAm to either take advantage of this situation or completely fk it up. So far things have been moving into the direction of the latter. pic.twitter.com/NofHu5pytu — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) March 27, 2023

The Cyberspace Administration of China stated on its website on Friday that the evaluation is being carried out in compliance with China’s state security law, cybersecurity law, and cybersecurity assessment regulations.

According to Zuo Xiaodong, deputy president of the China Information Security Research Institute, an investigation should be needed if there is any potential threat to national security.

China’s Micron Product Review Highlights Rising Cybersecurity Significance

China is investigating Micron’s products sold in the country to verify that its supply chain is safe and secure from cybersecurity threats. It is unclear why China is undertaking the study, although it might be due to worries about manipulated imported products, data theft, or supply chain delays caused by political or trade conflicts. China escalates tech battle with review of US chipmaker Micron – https://t.co/TOP10WDjQC — Kelly Lopez (@kellylopez1982) April 1, 2023 However, the evaluation is being carried out to avoid any compromise in product transparency that might harm China’s national security. This step emphasizes the significance of cybersecurity to both China and the United States, especially in the context of increasing technological tensions.

“I think it is a normal action. There are quite a few cases of countries censoring each other because of cybersecurity, as it is becoming an increasingly important part of national security,” Xin said.

Micron Reports a 53% Drop In Sales Revenue

Micron Technologies, a semiconductor manufacturing company, revealed a 53% drop in sales revenue for the second quarter of 2023 owing to weak demand for PCs and smartphones. As a result, the company is expected to reduce its employees by 10% to 15%.

#Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead. — Bob White (@BobWhit40143681) March 28, 2023

In pre-market trading on Friday, shares of the biggest US manufacturer of memory chips dropped by over 3%. The sales decline comes as the Chinese cybersecurity authority begins a review of Micron’s products marketed in China, citing worries about supply chain security and cybersecurity threats.

It is worth noting that this action follows the regulator’s previous assessment of Didi, the ride-hailing behemoth, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure, an academic research database.

On the other side, the US has also escalated its technological battle against China by imposing export restrictions, adding companies to its “entity list,” and incentivizing high-tech companies to set up manufacturing in the US.

The US bans TIKTOK because it believes that TIKTOK challenges the US cultural hegemony. pic.twitter.com/lznew7JG2S — renayyoussefinq (@renayyoussefinq) March 29, 2023

The news also reveals that US legislators have investigated the social media app TikTok, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance Ltd.

