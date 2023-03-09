Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson Sexually Suggestive Deepfakes Run Wild on Instagram and Facebook

Harry Potter star Emma Watson and her counterpart movies celebrity, Scarlett Johansson, have attracted massive traction on social media platforms after their sexually suggestive video went viral earlier this week.

The top movie celebrity began trending Sunday after DeepFake, an application providing face-swap videos, rolled out more than 230 ads on Meta’s services, including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

What Is DeepFake, And How Does It Operate?

Launched in 2020, DeepFake is an application allowing users to swap faces in any video of their choosing. The application leverages artificial intelligence (AI) swap face technology to create deepfake content.

The AI swap face technology can be applied to create fake content where faces, images, or sounds are switched out or manipulated. In recent weeks, deepfake creators have exploited the tech news to make nonconsensual videos using the faces of celebrities and influencers and made them look like they are willingly appearing in them, even though they are not.

Emma And Johansson Fell Victims Of DeepFake

Emma Watson and Johansson Scarlett are recent victims after some deepfake ad showcased Watson bending down in front of the camera, appearing to initiate a sexual act. Surprisingly, the woman was not Watson but a face swap.

Some ads showed what looked like the start of pornographic videos with the well-known sound of the porn platform Pornhub’s intro track playing. In the advert, Watson’s face was swapped with those of famous porn actors.

In the meantime, Meta appears to have removed and banned all deep fake-related ads. In 2020, the company imposed a similar ban on adult content in ads, including nudity, depictions of people in explicit or suggestive positions, or activities that are sexually provocative.

“Our policies prohibit adult content regardless of whether it is generated by artificial intelligence or not. We have restricted our Page from advertising on our platform,” Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, noted in a short statement.

