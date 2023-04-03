China’s Tianbing Launch Success of Liquid-Propellant Space Rocket Opens Way to Reusable Vehicles

A private Chinese space firm has successfully sent its liquid-propellant rocket into orbit, becoming one step closer to developing reusable rockets.

On Sunday, Beijing Tianbing Technology Co launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket into space, becoming the first private Chinese company to do so, according to a report by Chinese media outlet South China Morning Post.

The non-reusable Tianlong-2 rocket, or “Heavenly Dragon” in Chinese, was successfully launched into orbit from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China.

The three-stage rocket is capable of carrying up to 2,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit (LEO) or 1,500 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

Furthermore, the Tianlong-2 used coal-based rocket kerosene as aerospace fuel instead of fuel refined from oil, according to a press release.

This comes as China’s state-owned main space contractor, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), has recently approved the coal-derived kerosene for use in launches.

Tianlong-2 Used State-Produced Gas Generator Engines

Tianlong-2 used 85-ton-thrust, YF-102 gas generator engines incorporating 3D-printed developed by China’s state-owned space manufacturer, the CASC.

The three first-stage YF-102 were arranged in a triangular arrangement. Tianlong-2 also has a diameter of 3.35 meters, as with many of CASC’s Long March series rockets.

“We thank the National Defense Science and Technology Bureau, China Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Science and Industry Corporation and other units for their guidance and assistance to Tianbing Technology,” Beijing Tianbing said in the press release.

The company also claimed that it has developed multi-type spectrum liquid rocket engines and liquid launch vehicles, which can provide satellite users with low-cost, reliable customized launch services.

Tianbing to Focus on Reusable Rockets Moving Forward

The Chinese space firm said it is focused on developing reusable rockets that can significantly cut mission costs.

The liquid-propellant Tianlong-2 rocket is already good progress in this direction as it offers significantly greater control over the flight.

In mid-February, Tianbing announced that it has secured “B+ and “Pre-C” strategic funding rounds, which are expected to finance the launch of a larger Tianlong-3 rocket with a reusable first stage.

The Tianlong-3 rocket is scheduled to go into space in early 2024. The company also plans to increase its rocket launches to 12 per year from 2025.

All in all, Tianbing has raised nearly 3 billion yuan ($438 million) in funding since its founding in 2018.

Major investors include China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a partially state-owned investment vehicle, CCB International, belonging to the China Construction Bank Corporation, and CITIC Construction, the engineering and construction arm of Chinese state-owned CITIC Group, Zhejiang University Lianchuang, as well as venture capital investment.

The idea behind reusable rockets is to recover the ultra-expensive rocket boosters used for launching spacecraft. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket.

Back in 2014, China announced that it would allow private investment into the space sector. This led to a rapid proliferation of Chinese space companies that started making satellites and various forms of rockets.

Some of the more popular Chinese private space firms include iSpace, Galactic Energy, OneSpace, and Landspace. These companies have attempted light-lift, solid rocket launches, with iSpace and Galactic Energy proving successful with at least one launch.

