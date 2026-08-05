Polymarket is reportedly in early talks to raise about $1 billion at a valuation above $20 billion, a potential jump that would put its newly live U.S. exchange at the center of the company’s next growth story. Bloomberg first reported the discussions, and the Financial Times later reported similar talks, while the company has not publicly confirmed a financing close or final valuation.

The round would follow a rapid sequence of reported valuation marks for the prediction-market operator, including an Intercontinental Exchange investment announced in 2025 and a later financing round that put the company around $15 billion. For investors, the question is no longer just whether prediction markets can attract attention; it is whether Polymarket can convert U.S. exchange access, trading volume, and regulatory credibility into durable revenue.

Polymarket’s U.S. exchange changes the fundraising story

The current talks are different from earlier funding rounds because they follow the broader opening of Polymarket’s U.S. exchange. The company had previously operated under significant U.S. constraints after a 2022 settlement with regulators, then moved back toward the market through a regulated U.S. structure and a more formal compliance posture.

That shift matters for valuation. Earlier rounds were based heavily on international platform momentum and the expectation that U.S. access would eventually return. A new round, if completed, would be priced against a business with live U.S. operations, stronger institutional interest, and more visible revenue data.

Reported revenue and volume growth support the higher valuation

Polymarket told CNBC in June that annualized revenue had surpassed $1 billion after the U.S. launch. Other coverage has cited daily U.S. exchange volume rising sharply after the waitlist period ended, while the international platform continues to handle substantial activity. Those figures help explain why investors are willing to discuss a valuation above $20 billion, even though the round remains unclosed.

The company has also added senior talent to support the U.S. buildout. The source article names Travis VanderZanden, who previously held senior roles at Uber and Lyft, as chief growth officer, and Hayk Mkrtchyan, who has experience with New York Stock Exchange trading infrastructure, as a leader on U.S. exchange development. Those hires reinforce the message Polymarket is trying to send to investors: the company is moving from crypto-native prediction markets toward regulated exchange infrastructure.

Prediction-market funding has become a sector-wide race

Polymarket’s fundraising push is unfolding alongside a broader capital surge in prediction markets. Kalshi, its closest U.S. rival, has also raised major institutional capital and has been reported at a multibillion-dollar valuation. The two companies are competing for liquidity, market listings, institutional legitimacy, and retail attention at the same time.

The investment thesis is straightforward: event contracts sit between financial derivatives, sports betting, information markets, and social media. That hybrid position creates large market potential, but it also means the regulatory category remains contested. The regulatory classification of these platforms will shape how they can market to retail participants and which oversight rules apply.

Regulatory scrutiny remains the main risk to the valuation case

Polymarket’s growth has not removed its regulatory risk. The platform has faced scrutiny over promotional activity, market integrity, and its international operations. A Wall Street Journal investigation described deceptive marketing practices, and Polymarket said afterward that it was auditing promotional content. The related CFTC marketing probe is one of several issues the platform has had to navigate in 2026. Separately, the CFTC has brought prediction-market enforcement actions involving alleged insider trading and misuse of nonpublic information.

Internationally, France’s National Gambling Authority has ordered internet service providers to block access to Polymarket, arguing that the site promotes unauthorized gambling services. Polymarket has been contesting a website-blocking decision by France’s National Gambling Authority , and that dispute shows how differently regulators can treat the same product across markets.

The valuation depends on whether U.S. growth can outpace regulatory drag

The reported $1 billion raise would signal that investors still see Polymarket as one of the defining companies in the prediction-market boom. The open question is whether the company’s U.S. exchange can scale inside a regulated framework without recreating the compliance problems that pushed the platform offshore earlier in its history.

If Polymarket closes a round above $20 billion, the valuation will reflect confidence in U.S. exchange growth, not just international trading activity. If the talks stall, the reason may be the same tension that has followed prediction markets for years: the business is growing quickly, but the legal category is still being written in real time.