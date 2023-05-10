No, EV Maker With History of Alleged Fraud Nikola Isn’t Dead… Yet



Nikola, the controversial EV maker whose former CEO Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud, had a dismal Q1 in 2023. Nevertheless, the company said the quarter was “very solid,” showcasing its poor outlook.

In terms of revenue, Nikola actually had a better Q1 this year than last. It posted $11.1 million in revenue compared to last year’s Q1 revenue of $1.9 million. That’s about where the positives of the company’s earnings report ends.

When looking only at revenue, one might assume that this year started off better than 2022 for Nikola. This is far from the truth. Despite the large increase in revenue, Nikola reported a gross loss of almost $33 million compared to a gross profit of $431,000 in Q1 2022.

The automaker’s production numbers aren’t much better. It delivered 33 retail sales of its Tre electric semi trucks in Q1 and shipped another 31 to dealers.

Nikola also stressed that 12 different customers ordered 140 of its hydrogen-powered semi trucks. Production for these trucks is slated to begin sometime in July

The company plans on halting production of its trucks this month, but didn’t give a full explanation as to why. It may be because of the poor sales and production figures but the company brass said it was at least partially to prepare for production of the upcoming hydrogen-powered trucks.

Nikola’s downspiral didn’t start with Trevor Milton’s 2022 fraud conviction. In fact, it has been in near free-fall since June 2020, about 5 days after it went public through a SPAC merger. The merger went through during the SPAC craze of 2020 and traders bought it up ferociously in the few days following,

Within 5 days the stock rose to an absurd market capitalization of about $21.5 Billion, flipping Ford Motors. At that moment it seemed that Nikola had a great future ahead of it. It claimed that it had special battery and hydrogen-fuel cell tech (which it seems it never actually had) and launched at the perfect time.

Nikola’s down spiral accelerated when Hindenburg Research, a prolific short seller, dropped a report calling the company “an intricate fraud.” It claimed that the company had heavily misrepresented its tech and progress.

One of the claims in the report detailed how they believed Milton had fraudulently presented a non-functional truck as functional by towing it up a hill and letting it roll down. More than 2 years later, Milton was convicted on 2 counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud.

Nikola’s stock price has shown no signs of recovery since the scandal and its earnings report yesterday brought it down another 15%.

