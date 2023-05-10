Even Wendy’s is Making an AI Chat Bot Now

Wendy’s is stepping up its high-tech game by embracing cutting-edge AI technology in the fast-food industry. In a bold collaboration with tech giant Google, the popular fast-food chain is developing an AI chat bot to enhance its drive-thru service. With the pilot project slated for a June debut, Wendy’s FreshAI promises to streamline the ordering process and potentially reduce wait times.

Order Up: AI Chat Bot Aims to Serve Convenience

The primary goal of the AI chat bot is to receive verbal orders from patrons in the drive-thru lane, with the potential to make the experience faster and more efficient. By using Google’s large language model (LLM), Wendy’s has been able to build a chat bot capable of understanding its unique menu terminology. For instance, the chat bot will recognize that a “Frosty” is a milkshake and a “JBC” is a junior bacon cheeseburger.

Once the AI chat bot processes an order, it’s displayed on a screen for the kitchen staff. Employees will then deliver the prepared meal to the customers at the collection window, similar to the procedure for regular orders.

Kevin Vasconi, the chief information officer at Wendy’s, said in an emailed statement to The Verge, “The new automated ordering experience is designed to enhance the customer and crew experience by taking the complexity out of the ordering process so employees can focus on serving up fast, fresh, quality food and building relationships with fans that keep them coming back.”

Can You Hear Me Now? AI Will Overcome Drive-Thru Challenges

Despite its potential benefits, the AI chat bot faces unique challenges in the drive-thru environment. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian acknowledged that the bot will need to distinguish between relevant customer speech and background noise, such as children in the backseat. Additionally, the AI chat bot must handle customers who change their minds mid-order.

“You may think driving by and speaking into a drive-through is an easy problem for AI, but it’s actually one of the hardest,” Kurian told the Wall Street Journal.

During the initial testing phase, Wendy’s will have an employee monitoring the AI chat bot to ensure a smooth transition. Customers can decide to talk to a human if the AI chatbot has issues understanding their order. Even though the chatbot is built to be as capable as a human employee, Wendy’s has no plans to replace its workers with this technology.

Biting into the Future: AI Chat Bot and Fast Food

While the introduction of an AI chat bot in fast food may raise skepticism about its effectiveness, Wendy’s hopes to show that technology can improve the customer experience. While cashier-less kiosks have posed challenges for fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s AI chatbot is ready to break new ground.

With the upcoming launch of the first AI chat bot-enabled drive-thru in Ohio, Wendy’s is taking a significant step in integrating technology into its customer experience. The partnership with Google and the development of the AI chat bot demonstrate the fast-food chain’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers, while also keeping a human touch in the ordering process. While the role of AI chat bots in the fast food industry is yet to be fully defined, Wendy’s is clearly prepared to embrace the emerging technology and explore its potential.

