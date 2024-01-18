Critics, including a popular YouTube channel, are calling into question some of Tesla’s lofty performance claims about its futuristic Cybertruck pickup. Engineering Explained, a channel known for its in-depth analysis of automotive technologies, recently posted a video highlighting potential discrepancies between Tesla’s portrayed specs for the Cybertruck and real-world testing results.

Host Jason Fenske analyzed the footage from Tesla’s 2019 unveiling event where it raced a Porsche 911 with a Cybertruck that was towing another Porsche 911. While Elon Musk claimed the Cybertruck completed a quarter-mile run in under 11 seconds while towing the Porsche, faster than the 911 under its own power, Fenske discovered that the footage only showed the truck finishing an eighth-mile stretch.

By examining footage landmarks and using Google Maps, he estimated that the race ended halfway down the drag strip, not the full quarter-mile distance Tesla (TSLA) asserted. This immediately casted doubt on whether the Cybertruck can actually achieve the blistering 2.9-second 0-60 mph time and sub-11 second quarter-mile run when towing a heavy load.

Fenske dived deeper by calculating a best-case speed for the full quarter-mile run using Tesla’s promotional video. He found that the Cybertruck towing the 911 must have reached the finish line in 12.3 seconds or more, significantly slower than Tesla’s stated speed.

He also noted that this best-case scenario for the Cybertruck was significantly slower than the quarter-mile time of every single new Porsche 911 on sale today. Fenske didn’t offer up any theories as to how this could mesh with Tesla’s claims and didn’t go as far as to say that it was lying but was still suspicious.

If you’re interested in the full calculation, check out Fenske’s full video below.

Range Concerns Also Raised by Kyle Conner from ‘Out of Spec Motoring’

This particular stunt isn’t the only problem with the Cybertruck’s launch.

Recent real-world testing from early Cybertruck owners indicates that the vehicle may not live up to advertised range estimates. YouTuber Kyle Conner tested a dual-motor Cybertruck and found that its range maxed out at around 254 miles, noticeably below the claimed 300+ mile range. Cold 45-degree driving conditions likely contributed as low temperatures lower battery capacity, but the 70-mile disparity has raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, a Cybertruck Owner’s Club forum member towing a 6,000-pound trailer reported range dropping as low as 111 miles despite Tesla touting the truck’s towing capabilities.

Tesla plans to offer a range extender to boost mileage but current results challenge how the vehicle has been portrayed as an ultra-capable workhorse truck ready for off-roading and carrying heavy loads.

Production Issues May Constrain the Cybertruck’s Purported Abilities

Sources indicate that Tesla is struggling to manufacture a key component that could limit the Cybertruck’s potential – its 4680 battery cells. These next-gen cells should unlock superior range and power but Reuters reported in December last year that Tesla still hasn’t cracked the code to mass produce them efficiently.

Their innovative “dry electrode” manufacturing process works in the lab but applying it reliably at scale while avoiding fatal flaws has perplexed engineers thus far. With each Cybertruck requiring over 1,300 cells, the current bi-monthly output of 10 million cells can only sustain 20-25k trucks annually – well below the 250k target Tesla set for 2023.

This battery bottleneck throws cold water on Elon Musk’s vision for the Cybertruck becoming an unstoppable towing and off-road brute. If Tesla can’t access enough 4680 cells, they may have to detune performance to conserve range like their legacy models. It also calls into question Musk’s promises of 500+ mile range versions that some reservation holders are banking on.

Top Gear Shares its Take on the Cybertruck

The crew of Top Gear, the legendary car British car show, shares a “guilty pleasure” for the controversial Tesla Cybertruck despite recognizing its many flaws. Reviewer Tom Harrison praised the vehicle in a review published last December for bucking trends with its bizarre geometry and questionable practicality.

However, he notes that Elon Musk’s tendency for hype, ever-increasing prices, and diminishing specs are a turn-off. The reviewer highlighted the lack of interior buttons and sharp body panels among his disappointing findings.

Still, Tom enjoyed the Cybertruck’s ability to confuse people about whether it’s even real, drawing more public curiosity than typical cars. While not as innovative as claimed, Tom says that its advanced engineering provides better on-road handling than expected.

He also liked its utilitarian storage solutions between the lockable bed, frunk, and folding second-row seats. Visually, Tom finds the ripped metal aesthetic eye-catching and worthy of winning smiles everywhere the car goes.

Overall, the Top Gear analyst acknowledges that purchasing a Cybertruck requires embracing quirks and abnormalities that are absent in normal trucks. In Tom’s view, bringing a sense of fun to the truck segment may ultimately trump the vehicle’s obvious flaws.

Is the Cybertruck Really “Built for Any Planet”?

The advanced 4680 batteries may be necessary for the Cybertruck to reliably handle outdoor work. Recent posts indicate that real-world testing exposes performance limitations compared to Tesla’s aggressive specifications.

Without the 4680’s power density, the alternative may be range anxiety and gradual degradation of capacity after repeated hard use. These are issues that traditional truck owners rarely face thanks to ample surplus capability designed to support extremes of towing, hauling, and off-roading.

There are also questions about how the Cybertruck’s bare stainless steel exterior will hold up. Tesla’s owner’s manual unusually specifies owners should immediately remove any dirt or grime to “prevent damage” since it doesn’t come with a protective clear coat from the factory. This seems at odds with portraying the Cybertruck as an apocalypse-ready vehicle engineered for the most punishing conditions.

So while Tesla created buzz claiming the Cybertruck outperformed a Porsche 911, the production version’s ultimate capabilities are being called into question. Early adopters act as guinea pigs testing if Tesla’s vision holds up or needs recalibration to meet the expectations shaped by Elon Musk’s signature bold claims. The coming months will determine if the Cybertruck manages to cross the boundary from being a cool concept pick-up to a reliable daily work truck.