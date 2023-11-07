Ram Trucks believes that it has solved one of the largest problems plaguing EVs and especially electric trucks: range. Its solution comes in the form of its new highly anticipated 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, an electric pickup boasting an unmatched targeted range of up to 690 miles. The Ramcharger combines a 92 kWh battery pack with an onboard generator powered by a 3.6L V6 gasoline engine, enabling extended driving range along with robust towing and payload capabilities.

With its unique range-extending design, Ram deems the Ramcharger the “ultimate electric truck” that eliminates ‘range anxiety’, long charging times, and reliance on public charging infrastructure. It provides EV benefits without compromise for pickup customers who need serious hauling power. Not only does it give you the versatility of an internal-combustion engine but it also enables fully electric driving and even can act as a generator for your tailgate party or potentially your entire home.

The electric pickup wars are heating up as Ram pulls the wraps off the stunning 1500 Ramcharger featuring this yet unrivaled targeted driving range. Ram revealed the Ramcharger in a virtual debut event today. The pickup represents a bold leap into the future of electrification for the truck maker.

Set to launch in 2025, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger ushers in a new era of electrification for the Ram Truck brand. It will join the fully electric Ram 1500 REV pickup that is also coming in 2025.

Class-Leading 690 Mile Targeted Range

The key highlight of the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is its ability to target an unprecedented 690 miles of driving range. This destroys comparable figures from electric pickups like the Ford F-150 Lightning (320 miles) and the Rivian R1T (350 miles).

Ram achieves such a robust range through the Ramcharger’s unique hybrid powertrain. A high-capacity 92 kWh battery pack handles the initial electric-powered driving. Once depleted, an onboard 130 kW generator coupled with a 3.6L V6 engine provides continuous power.

Also read: Stellantis Announces $3.2 Billion EV Battery Plant

The generator recharges the battery pack on the go or can directly power the Ramcharger’s electric drive motors. This alleviates the ‘range anxiety’ that plagues some EV truck owners to date.

Ram emphasizes that the Ramcharger operates solely on electric propulsion with no mechanical linkage from the V6 engine to the wheels, hence its classification as a true battery-powered electric vehicle. The gas-powered generator acts purely as an electricity source for maximum range.

Powerful Performance and Capabilities

In addition to its extensive range, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will deliver robust performance fitting its “muscle truck” persona.

The pickup hits a 0-60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds thanks to a 250 kW front electric drive motor and 238 kW rear drive motor. The total power output reaches a mammoth 663 horsepower and 615 lb.-ft. of torque.

For hauling, the Ramcharger targets a best-in-class 14,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity. Meanwhile, its payload capacity tops out at an equally class-leading 2,625 pounds.

Also read: Ford Slashes Electric F-150 Lightning Price By Up to 17%, Signaling Dire Concerns Over the Future of Its EV

The Ramcharger benefits from an advanced air suspension system providing adaptive ride height and damping. This enables exemplary ride quality on-road while retaining formidable off-roading prowess.

To ease charging, the pickup supports DC fast charging rates of up to 145 kW. This enables adding around 50 miles of range in 10 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.

The Ramcharger also supports bi-directional power flow. This means that it can function as a mobile power source to charge other EVs or provide electricity for tools, appliances, camping accessories, etc. An available 7.2 kW power outlet in the truck bed facilitates handy power delivery on the go.

Familiar Styling with Modern Upgrades

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger adopts the widely familiar Ram truck styling but with a more chiseled and aggressive design. The front fascia ditches the usual crosshair grille for a body-color bumper with an oversized Ram badge announcing its electric identity.

Distinctive new LED headlights and taillights also help differentiate the Ramcharger visually. Special badges and wheels further allude to its status as the range-topping electric halo truck in the Ram 1500 lineup.

Inside, the new model pushes luxury to new heights (for Ram). The pickup debuts Ram’s upscale new Tungsten trim featuring premium quilted leather seats with massage functionality. Unique interior accents in satin bronze and brushed aluminum enhance the opulent ambiance.

The cabin comes loaded with the latest tech including a 14.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a head-up display, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen. A potent 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system delivers an immersive audio experience.

Pricing for the revolutionary Ram 1500 Ramcharger remains unannounced. Experts have cautioned that consumers should expect a significant premium over standard Ram 1500 models when they arrive at dealerships in 2025.

The Ramcharger underscores Ram’s commitment to offering customers the best pickup trucks whether they are electrified or conventional. With unmatched range removing impediments to EV adoption, the 2025 Ramcharger looks primed to shake up the electric truck landscape.