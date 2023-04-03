Tech News

SpaceX Starship is Headed to The Moon in 2026 And Astrolab Has Booked in the First Cargo

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

starship

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has had a series of positive breakthroughs in the space of rockets and propulsion, and has managed to launch a series of rockets into space in an economically-efficient manner.

Now, the company is ready to send their flagship vehicle, the Starship, to the moon in 2026, and will be carrying an SUV-sized rover.

What is the Astrolab FLEX?

The Astrolab FLEX is a small vehicle that is being used to explore the surface of the moon and hopes to be used to deploy cargo all across the surface of the moon in the coming years.

The company has signed a partnership with SpaceX in order to help the company to establish a base on the moon.

According to the CEO of Astrolab Jaret Matthews:

“This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract to the lunar surface.”

The Astrolab FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration rover) is around the size of a Jeep Wrangler, and is designed to be able to carry cargo and move goods across the moon. It is envisioned that this will help to install many of the resources that are required to begin constructing a greater degree of infrastructure on the moon.

In addition to this, the Astrolab has two seats so that a pair of astronauts can get around the surface more easily.

SpaceX wants to build research bases on the moon

Although a lot is made of Elon Musk’s ambitions to conquer Mars, many overlook the fact that he is also sending rockets the moon with the goal of building bases for scientific research.

Musk has been very vocal about his beliefs that there is a huge potential for further exploration there, as there is still so much that isn’t know about it.

The new partnership with Astrolab makes it likely than in the near future, we will see a proliferation of future research and development on the moon.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!