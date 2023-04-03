SpaceX Starship is Headed to The Moon in 2026 And Astrolab Has Booked in the First Cargo

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has had a series of positive breakthroughs in the space of rockets and propulsion, and has managed to launch a series of rockets into space in an economically-efficient manner.

Now, the company is ready to send their flagship vehicle, the Starship, to the moon in 2026, and will be carrying an SUV-sized rover.

What is the Astrolab FLEX?

The Astrolab FLEX is a small vehicle that is being used to explore the surface of the moon and hopes to be used to deploy cargo all across the surface of the moon in the coming years.

The company has signed a partnership with SpaceX in order to help the company to establish a base on the moon.

According to the CEO of Astrolab Jaret Matthews:

“This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract to the lunar surface.”

Astrolab announced today SpaceX’s Starship will carry their lunar rover, FLEX to the Moon’s South Pole in 2026. FLEX will be most capable lunar rover ever with a payload capacity of 1500kg and “a couple thousand kilometres” range. Watch how Starship & FLEX will work together: pic.twitter.com/Gk66vTuZHF — Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) March 31, 2023

The Astrolab FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration rover) is around the size of a Jeep Wrangler, and is designed to be able to carry cargo and move goods across the moon. It is envisioned that this will help to install many of the resources that are required to begin constructing a greater degree of infrastructure on the moon.

In addition to this, the Astrolab has two seats so that a pair of astronauts can get around the surface more easily.

SpaceX wants to build research bases on the moon

Although a lot is made of Elon Musk’s ambitions to conquer Mars, many overlook the fact that he is also sending rockets the moon with the goal of building bases for scientific research.

Musk has been very vocal about his beliefs that there is a huge potential for further exploration there, as there is still so much that isn’t know about it.

The new partnership with Astrolab makes it likely than in the near future, we will see a proliferation of future research and development on the moon.

Relevant news: