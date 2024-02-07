In an era where technology seamlessly blends with daily life, the advent of Apple’s Vision Pro headset has sparked a mix of fascination and alarm. If you have spent much time on any of the most popular social media platforms in the past few days you have probably seen at least one viral video of someone donning the cutting-edge device while navigating in Teslas (often Cybertrucks) on autopilot.

The videos have already ignited a fiery debate on social media and inspired tons of discussion of the greatest (and the most baffling) uses of this incredible piece of tech. This juxtaposition of innovation and safety raises pivotal questions including: How does advanced technology influence our attention and safety on the road (and elsewhere)?

Dive into the heart of this controversy as we explore the intersection of high-tech wearables and automotive autonomy, debunking myths and setting the record straight on the responsible use of technology.

Vision Pro While Driving: Hoax or Real?

Recently, social media has been buzzing with videos showing drivers wearing Apple’s Vision Pro headset while driving Teslas on autopilot. These videos, which range from awe-inspiring to dangerously careless, have led to widespread concern about distracted driving. They prompt important questions about how cutting-edge technology interacts with safety in the real world.

Reacting to these videos, the US Department of Transportation, under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, quickly issued warnings about the dangers of not paying full attention while using any sophisticated driving aids.

Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times. pic.twitter.com/OpPy36mOgC — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 5, 2024

The Apple Vision Pro, a leading-edge device for spatial computing, is not intended for use while driving or doing anything else that requires careful attention. Apple explicitly advises against using the device in such scenarios, aiming to prevent any compromise to the user’s safety or the safety of others.

Some videos have been identified as staged, with creators like Dante Lentini stating their content was just a “skit”. However, the possibility that people might misunderstand or copy these actions is worrying, particularly due to the severe risks associated with distracted driving.

Despite the impression that Tesla’s “Full Safe Driving” Autopilot system can drive the car independently, probably instilled by its incredibly misleading name, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has underlined that these vehicles cannot fully drive themselves. It’s crucial for drivers to stay completely engaged with the task of driving.

In fact, it recently issued a recall of Tesla vehicles (one of many) because of the feature. Concerns were raised about the improper use of Tesla’s Autosteer feature, which could lead to accidents if drivers don’t constantly take charge or if they’re unaware when the feature is off.

Tesla voluntarily recalled affected vehicles and plans to issue a software update to improve driver attention and control when using Autosteer. This update is designed to promote safer driving habits, emphasizing the need for drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their focus on the road.

Innovations with the Vision Pro

The Vision Pro headset may not be a great driving companion but it certainly has inspired users to explore creative and innovative uses within the safe confines of their homes. A particularly striking innovation is developer John LePore’s hologram Formula 1 track concept, showcasing how augmented reality (AR) can transform the way we watch live events.

With AR, individuals can turn their living rooms into dynamic spaces to experience events like Formula 1 races in a completely new dimension. The hologram F1 track concept lets fans project a 3D racetrack into their homes, making it feel as if the race is happening right in front of them.

The Vision Pro headset has also opened up a realm of practical uses at home. It has become a tool for virtual interior design, allowing users to see and interact with virtual furniture and decorations, making it easier to plan home improvements or try out new design ideas.

Thanks to its advanced capabilities in spatial computing and app integration, the Vision Pro headset is perfect for a variety of productivity tasks. Users can participate in virtual meetings, conduct creative brainstorming, or dive into immersive storytelling unlike anything we’ve ever seen, all from the comfort of their home. This technology not only boosts creativity but also enhances productivity, offering new methods to work and play.

Exploring the Horizon: The Future of Vision Pro

As we delve into the future possibilities of the Vision Pro headset (and competitors down the road), the horizon seems limitless for app development, promising to unveil exciting applications. The key lies in striking a harmonious balance between innovation and ensuring user safety, a challenge developers are eager to meet head-on.

Imagine an app that brings historical events to life in your living room, where you can witness historical moments unfold around you. For example, you could experience the battle of Antietam, WWI trenches, or Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address right in your own home or classroom. Such applications could transform education, making learning an immersive, interactive experience that captivates the imagination of students of all ages.

However, developers will need to design these experiences to be not only immersive but also safe, ensuring that users remain aware of their real-world surroundings to prevent accidents.

Another potential breakthrough could be in health and wellness, with apps designed to guide users through meditation or yoga practices in serene, virtual environments. These apps could track movements and provide feedback, enhancing the user’s practice.

Yet, they must be crafted to avoid causing disorientation or distraction, prioritizing the user’s physical well-being.

In the realm of remote work, developers might create virtual co-working spaces where users can collaborate in real time, sharing ideas and resources as if they were in the same room. This application could redefine the concept of remote working, making it more interactive and efficient.

However, ensuring cybersecurity and user privacy will be paramount, as these virtual spaces will need to be as secure as they are innovative.

The elephant in the room here is the Vision Pro’s exorbitant $3,500 price tag, making the device completely out of reach for the vast majority of people. Analysts speculate that Apple will eventually make a cheaper version of the headset but rumors have it priced at about $1,500, which is still far too expensive for most people. It may take a decade or more and Apple may not be the one to build it but this kind of technology will likely become cheap enough for mass adoption eventually.

The Bottom Line

As we stand on the brink of a new technological era, the Vision Pro headset exemplifies the incredible potential and challenges of integrating advanced technology into our lives. While it offers groundbreaking applications from entertainment to productivity within the safety of our homes, it also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of using such technology responsibly.

Ensuring safety and fostering innovation must go hand in hand, a delicate balance that demands attention from developers, users, and regulators alike.