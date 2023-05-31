Amazon Is Testing Dine-In Payments After Its Food Delivery Plans Fell Apart Last Year

Amazon is testing out new ways to integrate its technology into the process of ordering food at restaurants.

This is all part of the company’s goal to become the dominant force in every aspect of consumers’ daily lives.

According to reports, the e-commerce giant is introducing Amazon Pay for in-person dining at a select few restaurants in India.

This feature allows customers to pay using the Amazon app and currently offers discounts as an incentive for people to adopt it.

Amazon Experiments With Dine-in Payments In India

Amazon India, having closed its food delivery operations last year, is exploring dine-in payment solutions.

The e-commerce giant is known for its relentless innovation and has been exploring various avenues to expand its presence in the Indian market.

The move to venture into the dine-in payments space is another bold step by Amazon to tap into the booming food industry in the country.

With dine-in payments, the company aims to streamline the process of paying for meals at restaurants.

The e-commerce giant is leveraging its existing customer base and payment infrastructure to make dining experiences more convenient and seamless.

The facility is presently operating in specific regions of Bengaluru and is offered a limited number of restaurants.

Users can visit Amazon Pay within the app and utilize various payment methods such as credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, or Amazon Pay Later to make payments at these restaurants.

This eliminates the need for physical cash or card transactions, offering diners a hassle-free experience.

Currently, Amazon India is providing discounts on bill payments for nearly all the restaurants listed.

Foray Into a New Venture After Food Delivery Fiasco

With this latest experiment, Amazon is attempting to discover new ways to attract customers in India.

Amazon Food, the retailer’s food delivery business in India, was shut down on December 29, 2022.

It was launched at the height of the COVID pandemic in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru and later expanded across the city in collaboration with more restaurants.

However, the platform was not heavily promoted or marketed.

According to Techcrunch, the company stated during the launch that customers expressed a desire to order prepared meals from Amazon.

This desire was evident when staying home was crucial for safety, and customers wanted the convenience of ordering meals and shopping for other essentials.

However, a recent report by Sanford C. Bernstein, curated by Techcrunch, indicates that Amazon is struggling to catch up with Walmart’s Flipkart and make progress in smaller Indian cities and towns.

India is an important market for Amazon, and the company has invested over $6.5 billion in its local business.

The company emphasized that the decision to shut down Amazon Food was not taken lightly.

They are phasing out the program to ensure the safety of current customers, partners, and affected employees.

Amazon added that its focus remains on providing the best online shopping experience to its growing customer base by offering a wide selection of products at great value and convenience.

This announcement is part of Amazon’s larger reorganization plans for India.

Amazon Faces Stiff Competition

Amazon’s foray into dine-in payments could also be a game-changer for restaurants.

By collaborating with Amazon, they gain access to a large customer base, allowing them to reach a wider audience.

It also provides them with a reliable payment system that reduces the risk of fraud or payment disputes.

Additionally, restaurants can leverage Amazon’s data and analytics capabilities to gain insights into customer preferences and behavior.

This enables them to tailor their offerings and enhance the overall dining experience.

However, Amazon’s entry into the dine-in payment space is not without challenges.

The food industry in India is highly competitive, with established players like Zomato and Swiggy already offering similar services.

Zomato and Swiggy are striving to attract a larger customer base by providing in-restaurant payment options and attractive discounts.

Furthermore, Zomato recently introduced its own UPI service in collaboration with ICICI Bank to facilitate faster checkout and bill settlement.

However, building trust and convincing users to adopt Amazon’s platform may require significant marketing efforts and attractive incentives.

