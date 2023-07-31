Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

ChatGPT has been rapidly gaining popularity since its launch in November 2022, as millions of internet users from around the world have been sending messages and queries to the AI bot in order to see its responses.

So, what exactly is ChatGPT and who created it?

ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is an artificial intelligence language model trained to answer questions and engage in conversation with users. According to OpenAI.com, the hosts of ChatGPT, the AI can ‘answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests’.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, was started in 2015 by a group including Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba, Greg Brockman, and Sam Altman. Sam Altman is now the CEO of ChatGPT.

To use ChatGPT, you can go to OpenAI.com and create an account. Once you’ve done that, you can begin sending messages to ChatGPT, receiving responses instantaneously.

Here are 30+ ChatGPT statistics you need to know:

ChatGPT User Statistics

1. ChatGPT surpassed 1 million users in its first week.

The AI bot got off to a promising start in 2022, reaching 1 million users within its first 5 days of being launched according to President & Co-Founder of OpenAI Greg Brockman.

2. ChatGPT reached 100 million users within two months.

ChatGPT became the fastest growing app in the world when it reached 100 million users within its first two months. By comparison, Instagram took 2.5 years and TikTok took 9 months to reach the 100 million users milestone. [Source: livemint.com]

3. Each ChatGPT user views 6.22 pages on average per visit.

According to ExplodingTopics.com, each ChatGPT user views an average of 6.22 pages per visit. Seeing as the unofficial industry standard is 2 pages per session, ChaptGPT boasts 3 times the average number of pages per visit.

4. ChatGPT users spend an average of 8 minutes and 24 seconds on the website.

How long does a user spend on ChatGPT? On average, each ChatGPT user spends roughly 8 minutes and 24 seconds on the website. By comparison, Facebook’s average session length is roughly 4.82 minutes and the average Instagram session is 7 minutes 37 seconds.

5. 17% of 30 to 44-year-olds have used ChatGPT since January 2023.

Just how old are ChatGPT’s users? According to a recent survey by YouGov, 17% of 30 to 44-year-olds have used ChatGPT since January 2023.

Following closely behind, the second most popular age range of ChatGPT visitors is 18 to 29-year-olds, with 15% of them having used the app to generate text.

9% of 45 to 64-year-olds and 5% of 65+ year-olds use ChatGPT.

[The results of the survey were generated by analysing data from 1000 U.S. Adult Citizens from January 24 – 27, 2023]

6. ChatGPT has roughly 13 million daily active users.

Just how many people visit ChatGPT daily?

As of Q3 2023, it has been reported that ChatGPT has approximately 13 million daily active users.

7. The largest number of ChatGPT users live in the US.

The majority of ChatGPT users (15.73%) live in the US, according to SimilarWeb.

7.1% of ChatGPT users live in India while 3.51% of users live in Japan.

The rest of the data breaks down as follows:

[Source: SimilarWeb]

Features of ChatGPT

So, what can you do on ChatGPt? Users can use ChatGPT for a wide variety of things, such as writing code and creating articles – you can even use it for playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe if you’re feeling bored.

Here are some of the many features of ChatGPT:

8. You can ask ChatGPT to explain things to you “like a five year old”

Believe it or not, you can ask ChatGPT to explain things to you as if you were five years old. The chatbot can break down complex subject matter and put it into layman’s terms. This could prove incredibly helpful – especially for students looking to understand broad, complicated topics.

9. ChatGPT can solve complex math equations.

ChatGPT is not only great with words – you can even type in a complex math equation and the AI will solve it in an instant.

10. ChatGPT can translate between languages.

A feature which may provide some competition for popular app Google Translate – ChatGPT can translate between languages almost instantaneously.

11. ChatGPT can debug and fix code.

A useful feature for coders – ChatGPT has the ability to debug and fix code quickly and easily.

12. ChatGPT filters out inappropriate responses.

Messages to ChatGPT are filtered through API in order to avoid offensive responses from ChatGPT. This way, the AI gets rid of potentially sexist or racist prompts.

13. ChatGPT allows for follow up responses.

ChatGPT allows users to come up with corrections for their responses, which it responds accordingly to. This emphasizes the conversational element of ChatGPT, which is so appealing to its users.

Limitations of ChatGPT

ChatGPT is still in its research stage. Therefore, it comes with its own set of limitations. According to the ChatGPT website:

14. ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited to pre-2021.

The current ChatGPT was trained on knowledge prior to 2021, therefore it has limited knowledge of the world and events post-2021.

15. ChatGPT can make mistakes.

ChatGPT can sometimes generate information that is incorrect. Although, it can respond to and accept feedback from its users.

16. ChatGPT can sometimes generate information that is harmful or biased.

While steps have been taken to filter out harmful responses, this may still occur from time to time. Users have the option to troubleshoot or discuss issues with ChatGPT by visiting Open Ai’s community forum.

ChatGPT-4 Statistics

ChatGPT-4 is the latest release based on the language model used to develop ChatGP-3. Open AI released the model on 14 March 2023. Here are some ChatGPT-4 statistics:

17. ChatGPT-4 passed the Uniform Bar Examination.

GPT-4 has managed to receive high scores in many examinations – for example, Uniform Bar Exam, LSAT, SAT, etc. However, it fell down in some examinations such as AP English Language and Composition, AMC 10, Leetcode (hard), etc.

18. GPT-4 can generate outputs with more than 25,000 words.

While ChatGPT-3 is a powerful language generating tool, it does have a limit of about 2048 characters per response. GPT-4, however, can generate responses with more than 25,000 words

19. ChatGPT-4 understands more languages.

GPT-4 understands more languages than its predecessors. The newest model can understand and generate text in 26 different languages.

20. GPT-4 can accept visual inputs.

GPT-4 is multimodal and can accept and respond to visual queries and messages. ChatGPT-3, cannot, and users only have the option to send text based queries to the bot.

ChatGPT Revenue and Investments

21. OpenAI has released a subscription plan costing $20.00 per month.

Open AI has released a new subscription plan which allows its users to pay a monthly fee ($20 per month) in order to receive a number of benefits. According to their website, these benefits include:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

[Source: OpenAI]

22. The cost of running a GPT chat is in single cents.

According to a tweet by Sam Altman (CEO of ChatGPT), the cost of running a chat on GPT is likely to be in single cents, but they are currently working on a way to make the operation more cost effective.

average is probably single-digits cents per chat; trying to figure out more precisely and also how we can optimize it — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

23. ChatGPT is currently free of charge to use.

Users can currently use ChatGPT for free while it is in its research period, but this won’t last forever – there are plans for the programme to be monetized.

24. ChatGPT has received $10 billion in funding from Microsoft Corp.

According to Forbes, tech giants Microsoft have invested a rumoured $10 billion dollars into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, looking to “accelerate the breakthroughs in AI to benefit the world”.

25. ChatGPT costs an estimated $100,000 to run daily.

An AI ML Professor at Maryland University, Tom Goldstein, has estimated that the daily cost of running ChatGPT is $100,000, and that the monthly costs equate to $3,000,000.

The cost to OpenAI may be lower though, because of its partnership with Microsoft. Either way, that ain't cheap. Some say it's wasteful to pour these kinds of resources (and carbon) into a demo. But hey, it's not the worst use of Elon's money that we've seen of late 💸💸💸 — Tom Goldstein (@tomgoldsteincs) December 6, 2022

26. Once monetized, ChatGPT is predicted to bring in a revenue of $1 billion dollars by the end of 2024.

While ChatGPT is free for users to use at the moment, OpenAI are currently considering monetisation of the app. According to Reuters, ChatGPT is predicted to earn $200 million in revenue by the end of 2023 and $1 billion dollars by the end of 2024.

Open AI Statistics

Open AI is the company which developed ChatGPT. But who are they exactly?

Open AI is a private research lab which was founded in December 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, among others. The company’s headquarters are in San Francisco. [source]

Here are some statistics and facts about Open AI.

27. Open AI products are used in 348 companies in the United States.

Many companies around the world are embracing the new world of AI technology.According to EnterpriseAppsToday, in the US alone, 348 companies are currently using OpenAI products. The breakdown is as follows:

Texas 27 companies

Florida 16 companies

Missouri 5 companies

Georgia 6 companies

South Carolina 4 companies

Illinois 22 companies

California 167 companies

Virginia 20 companies

New York 54 companies

28. OpenAI users are 65.68% male.

Is OpenAI mostly used by men or women? The answer, it seems, is men. According to EnterpriseAppsToday, OpenAI users are mostly male. Females make up 34.32% of its users.

AI Bot Statistics & Public Opinion

29. AI will be considered ‘critical’ in financial business worldwide by 2025.

AI technology is taking the tech world by storm, and it comes as no surprise that companies everywhere are now looking at OpenAI and the success of its programme ChatGPT.

According to Statista, in 2025, it is expected that 41% of financial businesses worldwide will see Ai as critical to their business.

30. India is the country most trusting of AI bots.

To some people, conversational, generative AI bots may sound like something from a sci-fi movie. Do people trust AI bots?

According to a survey (conducted by KPMG Australia and the University of Queensland) published in March 2023, 75% of survey respondents in India stated that they were willing to trust AI systems. The United States were the sixth country most trusting of AI, with 40% of survey respondents in favour of the technology.

The rest of the data breaks down as follows:

[The results of the survey were generated by analysing data from 1000 adults surveyed from 17 countries. Sept – Oct 2022]

31. 25% of people think AI bots will lead to fewer jobs

As of Q1 2023, 25% of people think that AI bots will lead to ‘many fewer jobs’ in the future.

[The results of the survey were generated by analysing data from 1000 U.S. Adult Citizens from January 24 – 27, 2023. Source: YouGov]

32. 36% of people think AI-based text generation will overall be a bad thing for society.

As of Q1 2023, 36% of people surveyed believe that AI-based text generation will be a bad thing for society.

According to a survey of 1000 US adults by YouGov, the majority of respondents feel that AI bots will be a bad thing for society. Only 13% felt AI would lead to positive changes for society.

[The results of the survey were generated by analysing data from 1000 U.S. Adult Citizens from January 24 – 27, 2023]

33. In 2022, AI became a 432.8 billion dollar industry.

The AI industry became a 432.8 billion dollar industry in 2022.

The year-on-year revenue growth of the AI industry can be seen below:

[Source: Enterprise Apps Today]

In conclusion, AI technology is without a doubt taking the world by storm. It is becoming more and more clear to all of us that this chatty, informative new piece of technology will play a role in our future lives.

Just how much of a role? We may find out sooner than we think.

