Analysts Think These Viral Meme Coins Will Be the Next to Explode

Jimmy Aki
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Analysts Think These Viral Meme Coins Will Be the Next to Explode

Meme coins have become a captivating phenomenon in the cryptocurrency world, with Wall Street Memes ($WSM) and AiDoge ($AI) garnering significant attention.

Crypto analysts are closely monitoring these digital assets, recognizing their potential to make a significant impact in the cryptocurrency space.

However, the crypto community eagerly anticipates whether these viral meme coins will fulfill the expectations and attain success in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

Wall Street Memes Harnesses Community Power to Become “King of Memes”

The rise of meme coins has become a fascinating trend, with cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin capturing global attention and sparking a wave of speculative frenzy.

WSM meme coin

Now, it seems that $WSM is poised to take the reins and capture the collective imagination of investors and internet enthusiasts alike.

Since its introduction on May 26th, 2023, the Wall Street Memes token has gained significant momentum. It is positioned to become the next sensation in global meme coins, having raised over $6.5 million in less than a month.

Experts are optimistic about the token’s potential to replicate the bullish rally of $PEPE and generate substantial profits for investors.

At its current price of $0.0286, the cryptocurrency is anticipated to experience a 2.0% rise to $0.0289 during the fourteenth presale stage and climb further to its listing price of $0.0337 in the thirtieth stage.

Wall Street Memes is emerging as a platform that ingeniously blends components of online culture, humor centered around memes, and the financial sector, with its origins stemming from the 2021 GameStop saga.

With its tongue-in-cheek references to Wall Street and the traditional financial system, $WSM encapsulates the growing sentiment of discontent towards traditional market practices.

The platform has a thriving community of over one million users across several social media platforms, providing robust backing.

These loyalists played a crucial role in the rapid sell-out of their first NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, in just 32 minutes in 2021.

The NFT sales success can be attributed to the popularity of the non-fungible token (NFT) collections and Instagram memes centered around cryptocurrency and stock investing, commonly known as ‘stonks.’

Furthermore, users can look forward to various mouth-watering opportunities and prizes, including the free distribution of $WSM tokens, the sales of 420 Ordinals Bulls NFT collection, and a range of merchandise items.

The strong Wall Street Memes community support and involvement of influential figures like Elon Musk further strengthens analysts’ belief in the likelihood of Wall Street Memes being listed on a reputable tier 1 exchange.

This listing could serve as a significant bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency, helping it achieve the team’s goal of surpassing a market capitalization of $1 billion.

Wall Street Memes exhibits immense potential for substantial growth and has the potential to become the undisputed ‘king of memes.’

AiDoge Bridges the Gap Between AI and Memes

Introducing AiDoge ($AI), a viral meme coin that has been making waves in the digital asset space.

With its quirky name and charming mascot, AiDoge has quickly gained a dedicated following, drawing comparisons to successful meme coins like Dogecoin.

AiDoge meme coin

While some may dismiss meme coins as mere internet fads, analysts believe that AiDoge possesses the potential to be the next crypto to explode.

The viral nature of the meme coin, combined with AI integration, has sparked a surge of interest from crypto enthusiasts and mainstream investors.

AiDoge harnesses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to produce and curate an infinite assortment of amusing and engrossing memes.

By extensively training on extensive collections of pre-existing memes, the AI algorithms gain a profound comprehension of patterns, humor, and cultural allusions.

Consequently, AiDoge guarantees the generation of memes that are not only up-to-date but also customized to suit users’ tastes.

The $AI token serves as the main medium of exchange within the AiDoge ecosystem.

The digital asset offers multiple benefits, such as credit acquisition for meme generation, staking for daily rewards and advantages, and community rewards for active voting and content contribution.

The token’s presale phase concluded in four weeks, securing an impressive $14.9 million in investment.

This successful milestone indicates a notable enthusiasm within the crypto market for the intersection of artificial intelligence and meme coins.

Although the presale is over, investors can still purchase the $AI token before it is listed on June 19th.

Given the project’s compelling value proposition and practical application, experts anticipate significant growth potential for $AI.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.
Jimmy Aki
Tech Expert
A graduate of the University of Virginia and now based in the UK, Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system. Jimmy's previously published work can be found on BeInCrypto, Bitcoin Magazine, DecryptEconomyWatch, Forkast.news, Investing.comLearnbonds.com, MoneyCheck.com, Buyshares.co.uk and a range of other leading media publications. Jimmy has been investing in Bitcoin himself since 2018 and more recently in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) since their boom in 2021, with expertise in trading, crypto mining and personal finance. Alongside writing for Business2Community, Jimmy is also a trained economist, accountant and blockchain instructor with hands-on work experience in the financial sector that spans three continents. He has a strong passion for regulation and following macroeconomic trends as it allows him peek under the global bonnet to see how the world works. When not following daily events in the crypto scene, Jimmy enjoys crime documentaries and Scrabble.
