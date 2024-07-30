Apple is finally releasing what would be the first major advancement toward incorporating artificial intelligence into its popular devices.

Just hours ago, the company launched its widely-awaited iOS 18.1 operating system that includes Apple Intelligence features.

The update has been made available to developers today and will give reviewers and industry professionals a chance to try out the AI-powered capabilities that the firm has been developing for its iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and Macbooks.

Also read: Apple and Google Discussing Partnership to Bring AI to the iPhone – Here’s Why

The developer beta is available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and for iPads with iPadOS 18.1 that have an M1 chip. Moreover, laptops with the macOS Sequoia 15.1 version can also test this version.

Moreover, only devices in the United States and set to US English language can currently access the beta version of the software.

To gain access to Apple Intelligence, developers must first install the appropriate beta software on their compatible devices. Then, they need to go to Settings and select “Apple Intelligence & Siri” to join a waitlist. Most users are reporting receiving access within a few hours of signing up.

Key Features Included in the iOS 18.1 Developers Beta

While not all of the promised Apple Intelligence capabilities are available in this initial preview, the beta does introduce several notable AI-powered tools and features, including the following.

1. Revamped Siri Interface and Functionalities

The developer beta includes a redesigned look for Apple’s popular personal assistant Siri that includes new animations. Users can choose between text prompts and voice commands to interact with the AI-powered assistant.

Siri has been equipped with the ability to analyze the context of the queries by keeping tabs on what has been discussed throughout each conversation. This allows users to give Siri follow-up instructions that result in specific actions like setting an alarm, making a call, or setting a calendar appointment.

The personal assistant’s software has also been upgraded to make an extra effort to understand the user’s voice when they, for example, stutter. Moreover, Siri will also be able to respond to troubleshooting questions regarding Apple (AAPL) devices to solve common issues that users typically face.

Writing tools are among the most popular and useful AI-powered features among users and Apple seems to be aware of this as they have incorporated a significant suite of upgrades to help device owners be more productive than ever.

The developer beta gives users access to proofreading, rewriting, summarization, text conversion, and tone modification tools that can be easily accessed via Apple’s built-in apps and third-party apps.

Considering how closed the Apple ecosystem is, it is surprising that the company has opted to allow third-party developers to tap into Apple Intelligence’s capabilities. Perhaps the many lawsuits the corporation has faced for its monopolistic behavior may have prompted its executives to reconsider their usual stance.

3. Email and Messages Management Features

Writing and sending emails will be easier than ever with the help of Apple Intelligence. Users will be able to obtain one-line summaries of their email correspondence, sort their inboxes to display the most important items first and generate smart replies to respond quickly.

Similar functionalities have been added to the Messages app.

4. Improved Photos Search and Movie Creation

Apple devices are well-known for their incredible photo-taking capabilities. AI comes to refine and enhance these tools by allowing users to locate pictures or videos by giving Apple Intelligence specific instructions about the type of landscape within the picture, the name of people involved, or dates.

Meanwhile, a feature called Memory Movie gives users the possibility of creating videos that use their library’s contents. The output will be a sophisticated film that includes chapters and themes.

ChatGPT Not Yet Available on Developers Beta

Some features were notably absent in this beta release and were noticed by early reviewers. Many of these were already announced by Apple but have not been included yet. This does not mean that they will not be part of Apple Intelligence but they may still need some work.

Among the most prominent tools missing, there’s ChatGPT – the popular AI-powered chatbot created by OpenAI. Moreover, the developer beta does not allow users to create emojis, create images by using generative AI, or perform automated AI-powered edits on pictures.

It’s worth noting that Apple has not provided a specific timeline for when these features will be added to the beta or released to the public.

Is an AI-Powered iPhone 16 a Possibility?

Some of these tools and features will probably not make it to the iPhone 16, which is scheduled to be released during the fall season. This suggests that the company may delay the release of the entire suite of AI features and tools for 2025.

Meanwhile, although the developer beta is currently limited to registered Apple developers who pay an annual subscription fee, tech experts anticipate that a public beta containing Apple Intelligence features will be made available later this summer. However, Apple has not yet announced a specific date for the public beta release.

When Apple Intelligence does become available to the general public, it will initially be launched as a beta version, similar to other generative AI tools released in recent years. This approach allows Apple to keep refining and improving the features after they have been widely used and tested by consumers.

Investors’ Expectations About Apple Intelligence are High

The launch of Apple Intelligence and its incorporation into the company’s products is considered an important stepping stone to propel its widely successful product lines to the AI era.

Artificial intelligence is a groundbreaking technological advancement that will surely catalyze major device upgrades. Apple has been for decades at the forefront of innovations in the smartphone arena. Its ability to maintain that leading position is being put to test once again.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan commented on the potential impact of Apple Intelligence: “We expect this iPhone cycle to remain strong for longer as AI feature sets (software and possibly hardware) improve in the 2025 iPhone.”

EU Users Will Have to Wait Until 2025 to Test Apple Intelligence

Apple already announced that they plan to delay the release of its AI features within the European Union, possibly as they fear that the requirements of the recently approved Digital Markets Act (DMA) could result in legal issues for them.

While Apple Intelligence is set to launch in the US later this year, its release in the EU is not expected until 2025.

This decision has drawn criticism from EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, who stated: “I find that very interesting that they say, ‘we will now deploy AI where we’re not obliged to enable competition’. I think that is the most stunning, open declaration that they know 100% that this is another way of disabling competition where they have a stronghold already.”

The release of Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 developer beta marks an important milestone for app developers, allowing them to begin testing and integrating these AI capabilities into their applications. Developers now have the opportunity to explore how Apple’s AI tools can be used to enhance their apps and provide new functionalities to users.

As developers experiment with the available features, we’ll likely see a wave of app updates and new applications leveraging Apple Intelligence in the coming months. This period of testing and integration will be crucial to identify any potential issues or limitations before these apps reach the general public.