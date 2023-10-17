Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

YouTube announced some of the most exciting additions to the platform in years today. Get ready for a full breakdown of the update from YouTube creator features, upgrades to YouTube playback speed, and impressive integrations that can boost the age-old ‘hit like and subscribe’ call to action.

YouTube, the global video-sharing behemoth, has recently unveiled an array of innovative features, casting a spotlight on enhanced mobile playback controls, superior song search capabilities, and an array of creator-centric tools.

These changes epitomize YouTube’s continuous evolution, offering an enriched user experience – discover below the new features that could help you get more out of YouTube for your business.

a few updates coming to YouTube!!! 📲 💥 responsive buttons will glow up when a creator says like & subscribe

📝 bold, italicize, and strikethrough text for video descriptions

💬 rotating top comments stay tuned over the coming weeks & learn more → https://t.co/Sfj1Zl3412 — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 17, 2023

Diving right into the heart of the update, YouTube has introduced a transformative way for users to amplify playback speed by adding a totally new function to the platform.

By simply tapping and holding anywhere on the video player, users can raise the playback speed up to 2x – once they pinpoint their desired video segment, releasing the hold reverts to the standard speed.

Complementing this, a subtle yet effective vibration will mark the original video point should users decide to backtrack after seeking forward or backward. This may seem like a small addition but it could go a long way in improving the user experience.

Elevating Audio Experience and Redefining Song Search

Google, YouTube’s parent company, has helped the platform make significant strides in ensuring audio consistency across its videos. Their new feature, termed ‘stable volume’, aims to curtail abrupt volume fluctuations within clips.

After a successful pilot run in July, this feature is poised to be a game-changer in user audio experience.

Augmenting the search experience, YouTube now empowers users to find songs not just by their lyrics but also by humming, singing, or even playing them. This innovation harnesses the potential of artificial intelligence to map the user’s input to original recordings, transforming the way we search for music.

YouTube Upgrade: Screen Lock and the ‘You’ Tab

For mobile aficionados, accidental screen touches during playback can be a genuine annoyance. Addressing this, YouTube is introducing a screen lock feature that makes sure that you don’t accidentally click the wrong thing and lose your place in the video.

On the organizational front, YouTube is amalgamating the Library tab and the account page, culminating in the new “You” tab. This hub will house previously viewed videos, playlists, purchases, and account specifics, streamlining user navigation.

Say the word "subscribe" and the button lights up A new update coming to @YouTube soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/CBZlJ0EEmR — Colin and Samir ✌🏼✌🏾 (@ColinandSamir) October 17, 2023

Creators urging viewers to “hit like and subscribe” is well-entrenched in the platform’s culture but apparently, YouTube thinks it isn’t entrenched enough. YouTube now provides visual cues that accentuate the ‘like’ and ‘subscribe’ buttons when creators vocalize this call to action.

Although the platform hasn’t clarified user controls over this feature, it promises to be a unique interactive tool. Additionally, to bolster viewer-creator interaction, top comments will be periodically rotated, ensuring fresh engagement.

Newly uploaded videos will also enjoy a dynamic animation, displaying live video counts for the initial 24 hours, and showcasing real-time viewer engagement. Additionally, Smart TV users are also in for a treat – YouTube is enhancing its interface, providing a compact vertical menu for video details.

Now, elements like video descriptions, comments, and even the subscribe button become accessible with just a tap on the video title.

These fresh features in today’s YouTube upgrade mark the platform’s pivot back to refining playback and search functionalities. These are some of the most significant that YouTube has implemented in a while and it seems like this is only the beginning.

AI-powered tools and features may be in the next major YouTube update as Google has diverted a ton of resources into taking advantage of the powerful new tools developed in the past year.

In wrapping up, these iterative features, grounded in feedback from both viewers and creators, are YouTube’s testament to their dedication to refining the platform. As these enhancements roll out globally over the upcoming weeks and more are planned for the future, YouTube aficionados have much to look forward to.