Zoom Video Unveils Host of New Features to Stay Competitive

Nearly two months after announcing a 15% reduction in its headcount, Zoom Video Communications is revealing a set of new features that will make the platform more competitive in a market that is being swept by artificial intelligence.

In a series of blog posts published yesterday, Zoom presented multiple new tools to further enhance its Zoom IQ tool – an AI-powered solution that can be used by companies and individuals to make the most out of their video conversations.

Some of the new features that are being added to Zoom IQ include the creation of meeting summaries for those who get in late to a video chat and the possibility of building a whiteboard to share ideas with co-workers or customers by simply feeding the AI model with some text prompts.

In addition, the AI tool will create summaries of a meeting automatically right after it has finished and may propose courses of action for the future to follow up and implement some of the points that were discussed during the conversation.

Through the use of generative AI technology, meeting hosts and participants can also tap on the tool to draft messages, e-mails, and create documents from scratch by using their notes, the key talking points discussed during the video conversation, and other similar data.

This can be used to reach out to both customers and co-workers to send instructions, guidelines, information, and materials that have been produced and curated during the session.

Zoom stated that it is relying on a combination of its proprietary AI model and those of other companies such as OpenAI to build these tools.

“With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, our goal is to provide the most value for our customers’ diverse needs. These models are also customizable, so they can be tuned to a given company’s vocabulary and scenarios for better performance”, commented Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, in one of the blog posts.

Zoom Aims to Make E2EE Meeting Even Safer

In addition to these tools, Zoom (ZOOM) also announced a partnership with Okta to further strengthen the security of end-to-end-encrypted video conversations by asking those who are joining a meeting to go through an authentication process to make sure they are permitted to access the chat.

To be able to access the E2EE meeting, the user will have to be signed into one of the e-mails that have been added to the list of authorized participants. A blue shield will be displayed right next to the user’s name. Other participants can hover over the shield to view the user’s authenticated information.

“As an independent identity provider trusted by thousands of companies, Okta has become a core component of a modern zero-trust approach. By weaving its technology into E2EE meetings, Zoom is striving to add an extra layer of security to virtual communication while maintaining our seamless and consistent experience”, Aurora Brigham, Zoom’s Lead Product Manager, asserted.

Zoom Narrows Gap with Competitors by Launching an E-mail and Calendar Solution

Finally, Zoom is launching a calendar and e-mail solution that will allow it to compete with companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG), whose video conferencing software can be easily integrated with their productivity solutions.

Zoom Mail is compatible with multiple third-party clients including Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook. In addition, the company is also making available its own e-mail client called Zoom Mail Service.

A workplace collaboration tool called Huddles is also being launched to allow workers to rapidly connect with their co-workers to have a quick chat, ask questions, or just to catch up on the latest that is going on with their departments and offices.

Zoom’s product team reflected that hybrid and fully remote work models have changed workplace dynamics. Huddle aims to be a tool used by organizations to strengthen their culture and make workers feel closer to each other.

