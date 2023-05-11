Zoom, Teams And WebX Are Coming To Android Auto

The Google I/O event took place yesterday and among the many things unveiled, Google revealed a set of new features that will be added to cars that run the native Android software. The tech company stated that it was partnering with Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom to bring video conferencing and other apps like YouTube to drivers.

Android Auto to offer Video Conferencing Apps

Google created Android Auto to prevent drivers from attempting to balance their phones while driving. So far, Android Auto has many apps including Spotify, Whatsapp, Google Podcast, and several other music, navigation, and chat apps.

However, the needs of a driver have grown more to include virtual meetings and the need to work on the go, and even more interactive entertainment like video.

As such, Android Auto which enables drivers to project navigation, parking, media, and messaging from their Android smartphone to their vehicle center display will begin to offer virtual conferencing apps such as Cisco’s WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

While the idea of participating in a video call while driving sounds dangerous, Google assured that the meetings will be audio-only with simplified controls on the infotainment screen to enable safe and simple multitasking.

Based on an interview between The Verge and Roshan Khan, director of product management at Google, Google is taking driver distraction seriously as it rolls out these new features by only allowing audio conferencing and streaming videos while parked.

Google is also making Waze available via the Google Play Store for all vehicles with Google built-in. The well-known navigation app will be accessible on vehicles on all vehicles running the Android Auto OS.

Additionally, the company will permit app developers to incorporate the instrument cluster with their navigational services. As such, turn-by-turn directions will be put within the driver’s line of sight. Moreover, to give drivers even more information about their journeys, developers will have access to vehicle data like range, fuel level, and speed.

Google has also added the video and gaming app categories to its collection with the intention of eventually adding browsing apps. These are intended for usage by passengers or when the car is parked.

Adding apps such as YouTube Video to Android-equipped vehicles has been an idea for a while seeing as Google teased it sometime last year. This time, however, Google states that the app will be available “in the coming weeks” starting with Volvo and Polestar vehicles.

Other car makers are expected to follow soon since the tech giant let them know that the feature is “now available for car makers to offer in cars with Google built-in.”

For games, the native Android OS will have Beach Buggy Racing 2, Solitaire FRVR, and My Talking Tom Friends for a start. Additionally, Google intends to give Android Automotive Operating System(OS) 14 multi-screen functionality, enabling “shared entertainment experiences” for both drivers and passengers.

More Car Manufacturers Integrating Android Auto

To clarify, the apps will only be accessible to vehicles with Google built-in, which the firm characterizes as cars having Android OS incorporated natively. Android apps can be accessed immediately from the infotainment screen in cars with built-in Google, and receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates as well.

So far, there are not many car manufacturers producing cars with Google built-in but the list is expanding. In addition to Polestar and Volvo, companies such as Chevy, GMC, Cadillac, Renault, and Honda have also begun releasing cars with native Android operating systems.

Ford has also said it would produce vehicles with re-skinned versions of its Sync operating system running on top of Google’s native Android software.

According to Google, roughly 200 million automobiles will have Android Auto by the end of 2023. The company also predicts that by the end of the year, the number of automobiles whose infotainment systems are entirely powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in should nearly double.

Related Articles: