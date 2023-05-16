Zoom Announces Strategic Investment in AI Company Anthropic

Zoom has announced an investment in the AI company Anthropic today as part of its effort to keep incorporating artificial intelligence into its communications software. Zoom’s federated AI leverages its own models along with those from partners like Anthropic. The amount invested was not disclosed.

By integrating Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude into Zoom’s platform, starting with Zoom Contact Center, the company aims “to provide safe and responsible integrations for our next-generation innovations”, the statement said. Zoom Contact Center uses AI to guide customers to solutions and provide insights to agents.

“Partnering with a leading collaboration platform like Zoom allows us to put robust, steerable AI into the hands of more people and unlock its potential,” said Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei.

Zoom plans to incorporate Anthropic’s AI models throughout its Contact Center suite of products and solutions to improve customer experiences and agent productivity.

Zoom’s investment “furthers our commitment to providing customers with our federated approach to AI, optimized to deliver outstanding customer experience outcomes,” said Zoom chief product officer Smita Hashim. The partnership aims to “advance leading-edge companies like Anthropic and help drive innovation in the Zoom ecosystem.”

Zoom is Actively Adding New AI Tools and Features to Its Platform

Zoom has been actively incorporating AI into its platform to improve users’ experience. In March 2023, the tech firm released a host of AI-powered features via its Zoom IQ program that creates meeting summaries, proposed follow-up actions, and allow users to generate documents from meeting notes.

Zoom IQ utilizes both Zoom’s own AI model as well as those from partners like OpenAI. Hashim explained that this federated approach aims to provide value for customers’ diverse needs through customizable AI models.

In addition, Zoom strengthened its end-to-end encrypted meetings through a partnership with Okta. User authentication via the latter company’s solutions will be required to enter a meeting. Zoom also launched email, calendar, and collaboration tools to complement its core conferencing product. These are similar to some products offered by competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) and Google.

Taken together, these moves illustrate Zoom’s goal of magnifying the scope and reach of its video conferencing platform with AI-powered tools that not only improve meetings but also provide a more integrated workplace experience for hybrid and remote working models.

Right-Sizing and Reimagining – That’s What Zoom Has Been Doing

Zoom is currently facing headwinds after rapidly growing during the pandemic. This was reflected by the latest wave of job cuts performed by the firm in February this year, which impacted 15% of its workforce. When the demand for its services surged during the health crisis, Zoom progressively multiplied its employee count by 3x.

However, with employees returning to offices, Zoom’s customer growth has slowed. To right-size the organization, the company announced layoffs of around 1,300 people amid the broader economic slowdown that is impacting both the world and the tech sector.

Zoom (ZM) has recognized that AI poses competitive threats as rivals incorporate more advanced AI-powered features. Zoom thus seeks partnerships like the one with Anthropic to integrate “steerable AI systems” that can be customized for customers’ needs.

Though moving to right-size after a hiring spree, Zoom also aims to enhance its platform through partners offering specialized AI models. The investment in Anthropic fits that strategy and could help Zoom offset competitive threats from AI incorporated by rivals like Microsoft and Google.

