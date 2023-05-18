Tech News

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sold 10 Million Copies in 3 Days, Beating All Other Zelda Games

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageSam Cooling Last updated:

As Nintendo jumps from win to win Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an evolution of Breath of the Wild sells 10m copies on Nintendo Switch.

In an astonishing display of gaming prowess, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has shattered all previous records to become the Zelda franchise’s fastest selling game ever.

In the mere span of three days following its launch on May 12th, the game sold a staggering 10 million copies worldwide.

To add context, this feat means that Tears of the Kingdom has sold a third of the copies of its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, and a fifth of Mario Kart 8, the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, within an incredibly condensed timeframe.

The Irony of Zelda’s Fire Sale

The remarkable achievement is not without its ironies.

Tears of the Kingdom operates on six-year-old hardware, locked at a demure 30fps, primarily unfolding in a setting gamers have traversed and explored before.

And yet, these seemingly mundane factors have not deterred the Nintendo magic that continues to captivate audiences and command loyalty.

These impressive numbers over such a short period underscore the enduring appeal of Nintendo’s approach to gaming, specifically their knack for turning simple premises into masterpieces of gaming experience.

Notably, the game is a single-player tour de force, a beacon of nostalgic gaming in an industry increasingly focused on multiplayer experiences and the trendy, yet often maligned, battle pass systems.

Nintendo Leaps From Win to Win

As Nintendo jumps from win to win Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an evolution of Breath of the Wild sells 10m copies on Nintendo Switch.

The triumph of Tears of the Kingdom is another feather in Nintendo’s cap this year, following the billion-dollar success of the Mario movie and the much-anticipated opening of Super Nintendo World in Los Angeles.

Although it remains to be seen if Tears of the Kingdom can eventually dethrone Mario Kart 8 as the Switch’s bestselling game, given the initial response, we might not have to wait too long to find out.

Among the new features in the game is the Ultrahand, a tool that expands on Breath of the Wild’s open world, enabling players to build almost anything once they master it.

Even the game’s creators admitted to creating “terrible things,” demonstrating the unbridled creative freedom that defines the gaming experience.

The Legend of Zelda has always excelled in crafting narratives that teeter between whimsicality and grandeur, but Tears of the Kingdom takes it a step further.

Building upon the open-world freedom introduced in Breath of the Wild, this new game allows players to interact with the world and its elements in even more creative and ludicrous ways.

Whether it’s crafting improbable flying machines or embarking on a self-imposed mission to save the world armed with nothing but kitchenware, the game encourages players to tread a path between genius and madness, with hilarious and captivating results.

Tears of the Kingdom: Revolution or Evolution?

As Nintendo jumps from win to win Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, an evolution of Breath of the Wild sells 10m copies on Nintendo Switch.

In the grand scheme of the Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom feels like an evolution rather than a revolution.

The unique features it introduces are iterations on the groundbreaking mechanics found in Breath of the Wild, allowing the player to engage with the familiar world of Hyrule in novel ways.

Despite the idiosyncrasies of these new features and the comedic misadventures they occasionally cause, they ultimately contribute to the charm and appeal of the game.

In its quest to keep the beloved Zelda franchise fresh and engaging after over three decades, Nintendo has pulled off an impressive feat with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The game’s staggering initial sales and the exhilarating experiences it offers to players are a testament to Nintendo’s undying commitment to creative exploration and immersive storytelling.

As we plunge deeper into the enthralling world of Tears of the Kingdom, it’s clear that this title will hold a special place in the hearts of gamers worldwide, regardless of whether it manages to unseat Mario Kart 8 as the Switch’s bestselling game.

RELATED:

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Sam Cooling.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!