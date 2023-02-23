YouTube Will Now Support Dubbing in Other Languages for its Videos

The world’s largest video-sharing platform, YouTube, will now support audio dubbing in different languages for its video according to information provided by Rene Ritchie – the platform’s recently appointed Creator Liaison – in an interview with influencer MrBeast.

In a blog post shared today, Ritz Campbell, YouTube’s Product Manager, shared further details about this new feature that will allow creators to incorporate dubbing into their videos so they can effectively eliminate the natural language barrier that limited their reach.

YouTube Influencer MrBeast Shares His Experiences and Thoughts About Dubbing

MrBeast was the first YouTube creator to test the feature by incorporating dubbing in 11 different languages in his most popular videos. Other creators were also allowed to give the new program a try and YouTube found that 15% of the watch time of these videos since they were dubbed came from users who saw them in non-primary languages.

Many more creators are now being given the same possibility as YouTube is allowing them to introduce dubbing for their content. All the creator has to do is upload the audio tracks corresponding to the dubs via the Subtitles Editor tool.

Meanwhile, viewers will just have to go to the Settings option, which is typically used to modify the video’s resolution or add captions, to select the language that they want to listen to.

MrBeast highlighted in his interview with Ritchie that dubbing makes things way easier for creators who have large audiences to cater to as they no longer have to put up different channels in different languages, which required translating the descriptions and titles, along with creating new imagery.

Instead, they can now have a single channel, which should also help them consolidate their subscriber base and amplify their reach by offering dubbed content.

“Whether you’re in Mexico, you’re in Brazil, you’re in India, all the dubs are in one place, on one video, so it’s also just a lot simpler for people to understand”, commented Jimmy Donaldson – a.k.a. MrBeast.

Dubbing is a Win-Win for YouTube and Its Creators

YouTube will not be providing dubbing services for its creators at the moment. Instead, the creators have to hire a third party to do this.

In the case of Donaldson, he emphasized that he is prioritizing languages such as Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese as his videos can be considered “appealing” to a broader audience. However, other creators whose content can be considered “niche” may have to do their homework to identify which languages may be the most cost-effective, meaning that the investment made in creating the dubs is justified by the extra reach the videos will get.

The dubbing option will only be available for long-form videos at the moment but it could soon be rolled out to incorporate YouTube Shorts – the new short video format that the platform is aggressively promoting to compete with TikTok.

For YouTube, dubbing may also turn out to be a huge deal as the platform will manage to cross borders in terms of the content that gets delivered to audiences in different corners of the world.

For example, European and Western viewers may now get more exposure to videos from Asia and Africa that are appropriately dubbed and that will increase the reach of this content to a great extent.

In addition, the company just added podcasts officially to its YouTube Music streaming service. This makes the platform a direct competitor to Spotify (SPOT) in this particular field and it would be interesting to see how the two titans keep clashing.

YouTube now has many fronts to cover. There’s the video-sharing side of the platform, the live streams, the short-video format, and now a music streaming service. It seems that the company is getting ambitious and taking on some well-established leaders in the social media, streaming, and podcasting space.

Last year, the company reported that its premium packages harnessed 80 million subscribers. Even though this is a huge number, it is still less than half of Spotify’s user base.

