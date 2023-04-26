YouTube Revenue is Down This Quarter Yet Again – How Can Google Turn it Around?

Alphabet’s recent earnings report revealed that YouTube experienced a 2.6% decline in ad revenue year over year in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

The platform earned $6.69 billion in advertising revenue, compared to $6.87 billion in the same period last year.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of decreased ad revenue, raising concerns for content creators who rely on it for income.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stepped down in February, with Neal Mohan assuming the role of the new CEO.

Despite the downturn, YouTube’s short-form video feature, Shorts, saw success.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Last year the number of channels that uploaded to Shorts daily grew over 80%. Those posting weekly on Shorts saw the majority of new channel subscribers coming from their Shorts posts.”

The company plans to add shopping features to Shorts, following a partnership with Shopify in 2022 to enable YouTubers and merchants to feature products on their channels.

Alphabet Reports Modest Growth and Restructuring Efforts

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported a 3% increase in revenue for Q1 2023, amounting to $69.8 billion.

Despite challenges in search and YouTube, the company surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Alphabet’s search revenue increased 1.87% year-over-year, significantly lower than previous years, while Google Search faces competition from rivals like Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In response to these challenges, Alphabet has undergone significant restructuring efforts, including cutting 6% of its workforce (12,000 employees) in January.

The company is also focusing on AI development, merging its AI teams under the new Google DeepMind group, and enhancing its in-house AI chatbot, Bard.

Google Cloud Achieves Profitability for the First Time

Q1 2023 earnings report also highlighted Google Cloud’s profitability for the first time, with profits of $191 million.

This achievement signals a positive development for Alphabet, despite challenges faced by other divisions within the company.

As Alphabet moves forward, it remains dedicated to innovation, AI development, and future growth.

The tech industry eagerly awaits Google’s new developments and product announcements at the upcoming I/O developer conference in May.