YouTube Just Made It Much Easier to Make Money on Its Platform

YouTube just announced that it introduced changes to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) that will make it much easier for creators to get access to monetization.

The video-sharing platform intends to onboard more creators, help them start earning sooner, and expand its shopping affiliate program.

The shopping program will now include US-based YPP members who have over 20,000 subscribers.

New Requirements to Get Monetized on YouTube

According to the Google-owned platform, the requirements one needs to reach to start earning from the platform are much lower now.

Those include having 500 subscribers, uploading at least 3 times in a 90-day period, and having either 3,000 watch hours in 365 days or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

YouTube has finally LOWERED the Monetization requirements for YPP. Creators will now have access to YouTube Fan Funding Features with lower requirements. Starting today, eligible creators will be able to apply to YPP with as little as: – 500 subscribers

– 3 public uploads in… pic.twitter.com/2NSFHJ23mR — Roberto Blake 🇺🇸🇵🇦 Creative Entrepreneur (@robertoblake) June 13, 2023

Before the platform changed the criteria, the terms required users to have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers. They also needed either 4,000 watch hours per year, or 10 million Shorts views in a 90-day period.

The current YouTube Partner Program to unlock regular video monetization is still in place, however these new requirements only unlock Channel Memberships, Super Chats, Super Thanks, etc. pic.twitter.com/EOFHuoFcUA — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2023

According to data from Statista.com, YouTube has been seeing a major increase in hours of video uploaded to the platform per minute.

Back in 2014, the number of hours of video uploaded per minute was around 300 — a massive increase from 100 that was recorded only a year prior, in 2013. However, the growth continued until 2019, and ever since then, the platform has seen the upload of 500 hours of video every minute.

This continued in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As soon as the creators are able to meet the new requirements, they can apply and join the YPP. Doing so will grant them access to tipping tools like Super Chat, Super Thanks, and Super Stickers. They will also be able to access channel memberships and YouTube Shopping, where they can promote their own merch.

Who Will be Affected by The Changes?

One interesting addition to the old rules is the requirement to upload 3 videos per 90 days. This may be a problem for long video creators, who might not have enough material to meet these criteria, despite the fact that they are attracting millions of views per video.

It is also worth noting that the new rules will not be universal as of yet. The eligibility criteria will initially only be applied in a select few countries, including the US, UK, Canada, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, the platform intends to later roll it out to more countries until it eventually introduces it to all nations where YPP is available.

Of course, there are many other ways to make money from YouTube apart from tipping tools.

The most common strategies include the YouTube Partner Program, selling merch, creating sponsored content, becoming an affiliate partner, inspiring fans to pay to the creator directly, using crowdfunding, or even licensing your content to the media.

More Changes That Creators Must Keep in Mind

YouTube also intends to expand its Shopping affiliate pilot to additional creators, although only in the US, for the time being. This will include those who are based in the United States, are already in YPP, and have over 20,000 subscribers.

The feature will allow them to tag products in videos and Shorts and earn commission in return. This functionality is still rather new, as it was only introduced in November 2022. YouTube noted that it will discuss the changes and provide additional details during the VidCon conference next week.

It is also worth remembering that these were not the only noteworthy changes that the platform introduced in 2023.

Back in March, YouTube introduced rules against the use of profanities during the first 7 seconds of videos. This also included old videos.

Initially, the rule was introduced in November, when it included the first 15 seconds, but the platform decided to limit it down to 7 in March while still allowing the use of profanities in music.

