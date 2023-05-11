YouTube Is Testing Blocking Ad Blockers

Advertising is one of the common ways internet service providers generate revenue while allowing free use. However, users often use ad blockers to avoid seeing these promotions and YouTube is now running an experiment on blocking those who use ad blockers on its site.

Ad Blockers Are Not Allowed On YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular social media platforms that allows users to share videos on the internet. The Google sister company boasts more than 2.5 billion active monthly users, according to February data from Statista.

A large number of internet companies provide services for free, incusing content creators who upload videos on the web. A large proportion of their income comes from ads within their videos.

However, there have been growing user concerns about the length and frequency of these ads some of which last as much as two minutes or are completely unskippable.

Therefore, several ad blockers are available in the market which prevent these advertisements from displaying, hence depriving the sites of the much-needed income.

For YouTube users using ad blockers, the road of getting around these adverts might be coming to an end soon.

According to a post by a Reddit user earlier this week, when trying to play videos on YouTube, the site displays the pop-up banner shown below warning some users that “ad blockers are not allowed.”

The message continues:

“t looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide.

The message then advises users to switch to YouTube Premium, a monthly subscription service that allows users to bypass ads and even watch with their phones locked saying “creators can still get paid from your subscription.”

Those who have encountered the message say you can ignore the options, close the pop-up, and continue blocking the ads. However, there is no telling how long they would be able to ignore it.

This was later confirmed by a YouTube employee on the YouTube subreddit.

YouTube has confirmed to us that they are running an experiment. For more information on this experiment:https://t.co/u5FoS2HuwX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 10, 2023

YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers.

Users Aren’t Happy With YouTube Blocking Ad Blockers

Users are angry with this supposed change and took to social media to rant about the possibility of being unable to use ad blockers on YouTube.

One user said on Reddit that it was fine when YouTube added one ad before a video, but they “got greedy and started playing multiple unskippable 30-second ads.” The user explained this is the reason why they use ad blocks adding “There is zero chance I am ever deactivating it or paying for premium now, that ship has sailed.”

A user on Twitter posted,

“Google forcing ads down my throat is the reason I use ad blockers”.

Another one pointed out that if so many users are going out of their way to get ad blockers because of many adverts, then YouTube must the problem.

If there’s SO MANY ads that your users are going out of their way to download and use ad blockers, maybe YOUR the problem, not the people using them.

Another was more blunt: “They must be out of their minds if they think this’ll get less people to not use ad blockers.”

At the moment, it is unclear across how many regions the video-sharing platform is displaying these warnings or if the firm plans to entirely block top those using ad blockers from accessing the platform.

This comes after YouTube’s Music and Premium services surpassed 80 million subscribers in November 2022, adding more than 30 million within a little over a year, according to a Variety report,

Urging users to subscribe to YouTube Premium could definitely help maintain this accelerated growth in membership.

Related News: