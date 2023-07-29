Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

During the pandemic, we all experienced isolation, which changed how companies manage their hiring process. Now, even as things return to normal, some changes are sticking around. Notably, job interviews have seen a major transformation. Instead of traditional face-to-face meetings, many businesses now opt for virtual interviews. These can take the form of video calls or pre-recorded sessions. Your next job interview might be with AI. Here’s how to ace it. https://t.co/RWuexOI1nt pic.twitter.com/d4G7kZDaUu — CBS Sacramento (@CBSSacramento) June 16, 2023 On the positive side, this shift has allowed for greater flexibility and efficiency in the hiring process, making it more convenient for both employers and candidates. As a result, virtual interviews have become a familiar and enduring practice in the modern job market. AI, the ingenious computer program, plays a significant role in these interviews. They act as helpful assistants, streamlining and expediting the process for job seekers and companies alike. Even as we return to a sense of normalcy, AI-supported virtual interviews are becoming a permanent fixture, making hiring procedures more convenient for everyone involved.

In this new way of interviewing, the AI asks questions instead of a real person. This helps companies save time and money, as they can find suitable candidates more efficiently. It’s like having a friendly robot assistant guiding you through the interview process.

On the negative side, virtual interviews have led to changes in job hiring, with young job seekers facing automated bots instead of human recruiters in initial interviews, impacting the recruitment experience negatively.

The Impact of AI on Job Interviews: Balancing Efficiency and Fairness

As mentioned earlier, the pandemic has significantly changed the job hiring process, but not all have been beneficial. In their initial interviews, young job seekers often face automated bots rather than human recruiters. Thus, this shift has raised concerns as it can feel impersonal and daunting for applicants. The absence of human interaction during this crucial hiring stage has sparked debates about the potential drawbacks of relying solely on automated systems. Thereby, Job seekers worry about being judged solely based on algorithmic assessments. However, balancing efficiency and maintaining fairness in hiring practices remains a crucial challenge for companies embracing these technological advancements.

According to a survey, by 2024, nearly 4 in 10 companies are expected to incorporate AI for interviews, with 15% even allowing AI to make hiring decisions independently, without human involvement. As a result, job seekers should be ready to encounter friendly bots during their interviews.

This growing reliance on AI in the hiring process poses new challenges and opportunities for applicants, as they need to adapt and understand how to interact effectively with AI-powered systems.

Virtual job interviews have become increasingly prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading businesses to employ AI for candidate screening. AI has been traditionally used to review resumes, but now, with the rise of virtual interviews, its role has expanded, particularly for straightforward positions with clear requirements.

Some interviews are now led entirely by AI and are fully automated. It’s like videoconferencing with yourself. In this type of interview, the candidate sees text-based questions on the screen and responds by speaking into a live video box. Their answers are recorded and then reviewed by AI.

During this process, an algorithm analyzes the candidate’s video submission based on their words, tone of voice, and speaking style. However, companies usually cannot collect facial data due to privacy laws.

This AI-led interview experience can be unsettling for candidates. They are alone in front of a screen with questions and limited time to answer. People find it difficult because they miss the human interaction and feedback they would get in a traditional interview.

The absence of human interaction can make the experience uncomfortable, especially during a crucial moment in someone’s life when they are seeking a job. Candidates may feel anxious and uncertain during the interview without seeing and interacting with another person.

AI interviews speed up hiring but might not be perfect. The human judgment remains essential for final decisions. Balancing technology and human involvement is crucial for finding the best candidates.

Tips to Impress an AI in Job Interviews

AI job interviews lack the personal touch of interacting with a human hiring manager, making it more stressful. Without on-the-spot feedback or cues, it’s challenging for candidates to gauge their performance. Meeting someone and sensing their emotions in regular interviews can help boost confidence.

There are no such positive cues in AI interviews, so candidates need to be confident in their responses without immediate feedback. Despite this, experts provide tips to succeed in AI job interviews.

Humanize the AI Interview Experience

When facing an AI job interview, imagine you’re talking to a real person, even if it’s challenging without seeing them. Avoid sounding robotic by maintaining eye contact with the camera, dressing professionally, smiling, and showing confidence and friendliness.

AI programs also assess non-verbal cues, so be mindful of your expressions during the video conversation. Remember, even though there’s no human on the other side, acting as if you’re talking to one can help you perform better in the interview.

Mastering the AI Interview Criteria

In an AI interview, companies use predefined criteria to assess candidates based on their job requirements. To do well, research the company and the job description carefully. Use words and phrases that match the duties and qualifications of the job. The AI may rank you based on how well you incorporate these keywords.

While being friendly is essential, having a good understanding of the industry and providing specific examples of your work to impress the AI interviewer is crucial. Being prepared and using relevant language can increase your chances of success.

Practice

To feel more comfortable with screen interviews, practice is key. Follow this three-step approach recommended by Jaser. Firstly, practice with a friend through video calls, where they ask you different interview questions. Secondly, try using tools like Prepper, an “AI interview coach,” which generates job-related questions to help you think and prepare better.

Next, simulate a screening interview by having your interviewer turn their camera off so you get used to speaking without seeing their reactions. Lastly, record yourself using a videoconferencing tool and watch the recording. Prepare a script with important keywords you want to use in your responses.

Learning and using relevant keywords will help you quickly provide the information the screen asks for. With practice, you’ll gain confidence and improve your ability to respond accurately during AI-led interviews. Remember, practice makes perfect, and being well-prepared will increase your chances of acing the interview.

