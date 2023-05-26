You Can Now Play Mobile Games on PC With Google Play Games for PC’s Beta in EU and NZ

Google has announced the expansion of its Google Play Games for PC Beta to New Zealand and forty more European countries this week.

The beta expansion, which was previously available in 13 countries, is a great move that indicates the growth and popularity of Google as well as mobile gaming.

Google Play Games Rollouts: A New Immersive Approach to Gaming

Google, the revered technology industry leader, announced on May 24th via its Twitter page that the Google Play Games for PC beta is now available in New Zealand and 40 European countries, including the Netherlands, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

You can now play your favorite mobile games on PC! Download Google Play Games now, and enjoy uninterrupted, seamless 🤳🖥️ gaming—no matter the screen: https://t.co/1YJKYYicH2 *Now available in over 40 European countries and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/1Ymxf14q1K — Google Play (@GooglePlay) May 24, 2023

The game service was expanded to a few countries like Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and Canada in November last year, following an initial rollout in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in January 2022.

The latest extension brings Google Play Games for PC beta to 56 countries, with promises of more supported countries in the future.

The platform enables Windows PC users to play over 100 Android games on a bigger screen with a keyboard and mouse to power sublime movements.

The supported Android games include 1945 Air Force, Evony: The King’s Return, Blade Idle, Asphalt9, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Homescapes, and Last Fortress.

Gamers can now enjoy better graphics on a wider screen when playing these games on Android tablets or smartphones.

Google Play Games are now available on PC?? WTF is this world coming to? pic.twitter.com/J9jD6GXtHs — Jon Rolph (@jrolph21) May 26, 2023

Additionally, Google will regularly add new games to its stellar list of offerings and access to more countries soon to enable all gamers to have an immersive experience at all times.

PC Requirements & Eligibility For Google Play Games App

Although the Google Play Game service is available to millions of gamers based in 56 supported countries, only users with standard Windows PC software can download and access its stellar features.

The Play Game software isn’t demanding but will only work on PCs that meet its requirements.

As detailed in Google’s requirement statement, users will enjoy better gameplay performance if their PC has a central processing unit (CPU) with 8 logical cores (not necessarily 8 physical cores).

Nowadays 8 logical cores is a rather small number, at least compared to cutting edge CPUs, so you can usually get one for less than $100.

The tech giant recommends using PCs integrated with at least Nvidia GeForce MX450 for better performance in the games. This is also a basic, entry level piece of hardware so you likely won’t have to shell out much to get decent performance.

Other requirement features include the Windows 10 operating system version, an admin account, 8 gigabytes of RAM and a solid-state drive (SSD) with 10 GB available storage space.

It is worth noting that these requirements don’t guarantee the ability to run Google Play Games Beta on PC smoothly due to diverse game designs.

However, some games have in-built game settings that often fine-tune to the performance of the stated specifications to produce an optimal experience.

For a successful installation, gamers should turn on Hypervisor and make their SSD the primary drive.

Other Alternatives to Play Android Games

Google Play Games isn’t the only way to play Android games on Windows.

The growth of technological innovations has birthed a series of emulators that enable PC users to access immersive gaming experiences on a wider screen.

Windows 11 supports applications from Amazon Store, while BlueStacks offers gamers superior performance and precise game controls using a gamepad, keyboard, or mouse to enhance gameplays of Android to PCs.

Other Android game emulators include LDPlayer, Memu, NoxPlayer, PrimeOS, and Genymotion.

However, Google Play Games may be more enticing for gamers needing Google’s full synchronization and rich support and don’t mind a limited catalog of games.

Ready to try the game service beta?

Navigate to the official website of the gaming service, check eligibility, sign in with a Google account, automatically sync past progress with Android, tablet, or phone, and download the app.

At press time, there is no announcement on if the Google Play Game for PC beta version will roll out a full public release.

However, gaming enthusiasts believe this is just the start of something greater.

