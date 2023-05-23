Tech News

You Can Buy Real-Time Satellite Images a Few Clicks With Startup SkyFi

Satellite imaging is finally accessible for the masses. You can now purchase real-time satellite images of pretty much anywhere in the world with a few clicks.

This service, offered by the 2-year-old satellite startup SkyFi, was possible before. There are a myriad of existing commercial satellite imaging companies that take many millions of images of all corners of the Earth. However, the images are expensive and the process of ordering them can take an eternity.

SkyFi is already changing that. It isn’t launching satellites nor is it buying already orbiting satellites. Instead, it’s partnering with more than 12 satellite imaging companies of all different types that already have functioning satellites.

SkyFi fills the niche of customer-facing satellite imaging by using already existing infrastructure. This business model is rather brilliant, assuming these customers exist and choose them.

The startup isn’t just targeting everyday consumers looking for a cool picture of their hometown or favorite monument. It also offers its services to large corporations, including defense contractors, and even the US government.

SkyFi was founded earlier this year and its app is already live and selling satellite images. You can ask for a specific area to be imaged with various options for the kind of image taken (optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and hyperspectral).

You can also purchase already existing photos from the SkyFi marketplace.

The range of the startup’s imaging seems to be improving almost every day with major partnerships announced regularly. For example, it partnered with another satellite imaging company NearSpaceLabs Tuesday to offer 10 cm coverage of every single major US city.

As SkyFi partners with more and more companies, the quality and range of these images will likely continue to increase. It also got a recent cash injection of $7 million in the form of a seed round that was announced Monday.

How is SkyFi Different?

The existing satellite imaging industry is a heavily bureaucratic system that requires oodles of time that many customers simply can’t afford. The lack of timeliness was actually the impetus for the founding of SkyFi.

Bill Perkins, the founder and owner of SkyFi, was looking to purchase satellite images for the hedge fund he was managing. He found the task absurdly frustrating and time consuming that he decided to break into the industry with the startup that would become SkyFi.

Perkins and his co-founder Luke Fischer are hoping that the current system is so expensive and difficult to navigate that it was reducing demand for satellite images. They hope to make it exponentially more accessible and efficient, which is a rather obvious strategy for increasing sales.

Fischer compares SkyFi to game-changing text companies saying: “I think of SkyFi as the Netflix of the geospatial world, where I think of Umbra, Satellogic and Maxar as the movie studios of the world.”

