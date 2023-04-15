World’s First Smart Gun On Sale Now, Has Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Tech

Gun violence is increasingly becoming a safety issue affecting the lives of individuals and communities around the world. According to Amnesty International, more than 500 people die daily due to violence committed with firearms. Some of these are caused by people who use guns that they are not authorized to have.

Biofire, a US-based company, seeks to solve this issue with their new “smart gun” which entered the market on Thursday, fitted with state-of-the-art life-saving facial recognition and fingerprint technology.

The “Smart Gun” Prevents “Unauthorized” Persons From Firing IT

On April 13, Biofire Technologies unveiled the world’s first gun complete with a facial recognition and finger safety system. The Biofire Smart Gun is a 9mm handgun that uses biometrics to make sure that only authorized users can fire it.

The Smart Gun, which is designed for home defense, enables the owners to protect themselves against intruders while preventing misuse and “unauthorized” access by kids and criminals.

The novel handgun locks out unauthorized users except the owner and other users specifically granted access by the owner. According to representatives from the gun-making firm, the technology used in this smart gun could improve gun safety in the United States.

The shooting experience is seamless: authorized users can simply pick the gun up and fire it. The Biofire Smart Gun is the first and only biometric firearm on the market.

The gun unlocks in less than a second, using either a facial recognition or fingerprint sensor, then quickly “locks the moment it leaves your hand, making it basically little more than a paperweight in unauthorized users’ hands.”

The #BiofireSmartGun “locks the moment it leaves your hand, making it basically little more than a paperweight in unauthorized users’ hands." @Gizmodo Join the future of firearm safety: https://t.co/7EvGMdDL8Hhttps://t.co/Nz30qbmt9v #unlockBiofire — Biofire (@BiofireUSA) April 14, 2023

Biofire CEO Kai Kloepfer spoke to The Post saying the US is always dealing with a new tragic case involving children and guns adding that the Colorado-based firearm maker was “offering a real solution, at a time when solutions seem very hard to come by.”

Kloepfer added:

Biofire’s approach is totally novel: we’ve applied high-precision engineering principles to make a meaningful impact on preventable firearm deaths among children. No one had tried that before. As a result, Biofire is now offering the most technologically advanced consumer firearm the industry’s ever seen.

According to the executive, his firm’s Smart Gun brings a new era in firearm safety motivated by “ambition and optimism, driven by the idea that we can in fact help save people’s lives.” The Biofire Smart Gun shoots like any high-quality firearm, but it also feels like you’re holding the future in your hand.

The Biofire Smart Gun – Designed For Home Defense

Firearm-related incidents such as shooting accidents, suicides and homicides are among the leading causes of death for American children, claiming thousands of lives every year.

According to a 2021 study on Adolescent access to firearms in the United States, more than 40% of children in America whose parents believe their guns are secured said they could access those firearms in less than two hours.

One out of eight middle and high school students in Colorado can easily access a loaded gun within 10 minutes. This means that millions of American children live in households with loaded and unsecured guns.

Since gun control regulations remain largely undeveloped in the U.S., the Biofire Smart Gun could help prevent a lot of accidents from mass shootings in schools to suicides and homicides.

Mike Corbett, Biofire advisor and former member of SEAL Team 6 said that the Smart Gun was specifically designed for quality home defense saying, “In a few years, I believe that the head of every household in America who wants a home defense firearm is going to choose this Smart Gun.”

CEO Kloepfer added:

We’re not claiming that the Biofire Smart Gun is going to prevent every instance of firearm misuse. But we do believe this tool can help prevent some firearm suicides, accidents, and injuries from occurring. If our work saves even one child’s life, it will be worth it.

Biofire’s Smart Gun Journey

The approximately $1,500 Biofire Smart Gun has been in development for over a decade. It is the brainchild of the current CEO of the company Kloepfer who was inspired to build the firearm after a shooter killed 12 people in Aurora, Colorado in 2012.

“That was really my first sort of encounter with the topic… and I really started to think about, ‘How we can do something about this?’” Kloepfer, who lived near the shooting scene at the time, told Bloomberg.

He submitted the idea as a high school project at a local science symposium in 2013 before founding the company in 2016.

Over the years, he has worked on developing and fine-tuning the technology with members of the military and other firearm experts.

While the Aurora shooter James Eagan Holmes was the legal owner of the gun he used, the Smart Gun’s locking mechanism could have stopped other school shooters such as Adam Lanza — who used his mother’s gun to murder 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School the same year.

The bombastic claims about the new weapon include that its “fire-by-wire” security system is more commonly seen on modern fighter jets and missile systems.

However, critics argue that smart guns are too dangerous and unreliable for home defense or police use. There are questions about whether owners of smart guns are willing to bet their lives that they would be certain to work when needed.

The gun also features a portable dock charger that allows its owner to add and remove authorized users on a high-resolution touch screen.

The gun is available for pre-order with a refundable $149 deposit, and orders are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

Related News: