When Elon Musk changed Twitter’s name to X and announced plans to transform it into an everything app, he ignited both enthusiasm and skepticism.

Musk has described a vision for X that includes not just text posts but also comprehensive communications, financial services, shopping, and more. In essence, he aims to replicate the success of China’s WeChat, a true super app that is ubiquitous in users’ daily lives.

However, experts and industry insiders say Musk faces significant challenges in achieving that goal. For starters, U.S. consumers are accustomed to using separate, specialized apps for different tasks rather than one catch-all app. There are also cultural differences that have hindered prior attempts of creating ‘everything apps’ by companies like Facebook, Uber (UBER), and Snapchat.

Getting Regulatory Approvals and Musk’s Own Whims Stand in the Way of X

Regulatory hurdles also loom large. Musk wants X to venture into financial services like payments, banking, and investing. But that would require that the platform complies with a slew of rules and oversight from agencies like the Treasury Department and Federal Trade Commission.

Just an example of how complicated things could get, getting the necessary money transmitter licenses in all 50 states could take over a year, and that is assuming that all states agree with Musk’s ambitions.

But it is not just the bureaucratic part of the project that may complicate things, it is also the financial side as Twitter has been facing an exodus of advertisers ever since Musk took over the reins and its subscription-based model is not anywhere near of making up for all that lost revenue.

In addition, Twitter’s decision to compensate creators for their work may be popular among them but it can be a financial rabbit hole that could jeopardize the company’s financial health and its ability to invest into developing the “X” project.

Moreover, Musk’s own record also raises doubts about his ability to deliver on this promise. The head of Tesla (TSLA) is known for making ambitious product announcements and setting ambitious timelines that are often missed. His claim that X will enable users to “conduct your entire financial world” within months lacks the details and specifics that any serious corporate leader would communicate when making such an ambitious announcement

For X to succeed where others have failed, Musk will likely need to take a more incremental approach that wins over consumers in areas like payments and commerce before expanding into broader financial services. But for now, skepticism abounds.

The Launch of Threads is Another Threat to Consider

The launch of Threads by Meta Platforms (META) earlier this month can be considered a direct threat to Musk’s plans as Twitter’s primary appeal – at least for now – is its micro-blogging platform.

Threads has attracted the interest of over 100 million users since its launch and it is already shaping up to become the second largest micro-blogging app, mainly due to Meta’s ability to attract users from Instagram – a network with over 2 billion users worldwide.

From a strategic standpoint, Meta may have a much richer ecosystem and more resources than Musk’s financially-battered Twitter to expand on this idea of turning social networks into super apps.

Only time will tell if Mark Zuckerberg has the same vision or not but he has already tried to turn WhatsApp into something mildly resembling what Musk dreams.

In any case, regulatory scrutiny, hard-fixed consumer habits, brand damage, and Musk’s own track record breed doubt that The X vision can be turned into reality. For now, skepticism dominates the conversation, though a more gradual, step-by-step approach may give X a fighting chance. The future remains uncertain, but Musk has his work cut out for him if he wants X to go down in history as a true everything app.

