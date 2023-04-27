Why Women’s Health Apps Are the Least Trusted Apps in the U.S.

Women’s health applications have secured the dishonorable crown of being the least trusted applications in the U.S., according to a recent study conducted by Secure Data Recovery.

According to the study, “respondents were most concerned about women’s health apps tracking their data… (with) more people reported having concerns with these apps than people who actually reported using the apps”.

“Among the popular women’s health apps, period and pregnancy trackers take up 5 out of the top 10 spots on the least trusted apps list,” the study continued, adding that Ovia, a pregnancy and baby tracking app, topped the list in terms of distrust, beating out banking, dating and social media apps in terms of distrust.

FollowMyHealth took the fifth spot in terms of least trusted apps, demonstrating that Americans feel very insecure about sharing their sensitive health-related information with applications.

And the concern is warranted.

Data harvesting is one of the major revenue drivers in the big tech space, with businesses paying a premium for people’s data so they can better target them with advertisement and marketing campaigns.

Dropbox, YouTube, Reddet, Outlook and Firefox were the top 5 most trusted applications.

Users Should Be More Concerned About These Apps

“Many popular apps warrant more concern than users give them because of the amount of data they actually collect,” Secure Data Recovery stated in its study.

The firm singled out YouTube, Target, Gmail and Google Maps as four apps where user concerns were far lower than they should be, given the amount of data that these apps collect.

Meanwhile, Secure Data Recovery said that users were overly concerned about some apps, including The Bump, What to Expect, FollowMyHealth and Flo.

The levels of concern regarding these apps’ data collection practices is out of proportion, the firm said.

Interestingly, the study revealed that 66% of survey participants would be open to having more of their data harvested if the companies doing the harvesting paid them for it.

61% said they have deleted an app before over data harvesting concerns, whilst 45% said that they have given up on worrying about what apps are tracking what data given exhaustion.

